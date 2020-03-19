One Of Us Is Next - Karen Mcmanus
- The sequel to the international bestseller One of Us is Lying
- Welcome back to Bayview High . . .
- It's been a year since the events of One Of Us Is Lying.
- But nothing has settled for the residents of Bayview. Not now someone has started playing a sinister game of Truth or Dare.
- Choose truth? You must reveal your darkest secret.
- Choose dare? Well, that could be even more dangerous. Even deadly.
- When the game takes an even darker turn, suddenly no one at Bayview High knows who to trust.
- But they need to find out who is behind the game, before it's too late.
- _____
- Praise for One of Us is Next:
- 'Given that her high-school-based murder mysteries read like bingeworthy Netflix dramas, it's easy to see why queen of teen crime Karen McManus is a bestseller on both sides of the Atlantic.' - THE OBSERVER
- 'McManus keeps the juicy subplots ticking over and drip-feeds reveals as clinically as an IV tube.' - THE GUARDIAN
- Praise for One of Us is Lying:
- 'Tightly plotted and brilliantly written, with sharp, believable characters, this whodunit is utterly irresistible' - HEAT
- 'A fantastic murder mystery, packed with cryptic clues and countless plot twists. I could not put this book down' - THE SUN
