Alpro Immunity With Echinacea Oat Drink 750Ml

Alpro Immunity With Echinacea Oat Drink 750Ml
£ 2.30
£3.07/litre
Each 100 ml serving contains:
  • Energy112 kJ 27 kcal
    1%
  • Fat1.0 g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2 g
    1%
  • Sugars0 g
    0%
  • Salt0.12 g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Product Description

  • Oat drink with echinacea extract with added minerals and vitamins.
  • For centuries, people enriched their everyday with a sip of tasty echinacea, a herb from the daisy family. So why don't you?
  • A varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is recommended for good health.
  • Daily Immunity*
  • *Vitamin C and zinc contribute to the normal function of the immune system.
  • Power your day the plant-based way with this awesome oat drink made with echinacea extracts. Fortified with vitamin C and zinc so you can feel tip-top all day, every day.
  • What's not to like? You can enjoy it to the fullest: in smoothies, on your cereals, or on its own... So go all out, it's so easy to support your immunity!
  • Unzip me so I can come back in another life. I'm 50% recycled PET and 100% recyclable. Make a difference at Alpro.com/betterpacks
  • With extracts of echinacea
  • All plant, no sugars
  • 100% plant-based
  • Rich in vitamin C & zinc
  • Source of calcium, zinc & vit. B2, B12, C, D
  • Naturally lactose free
  • Free from dairy
  • No sweeteners
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 750ML
  • Vitamin C and zinc contribute to the normal function of the immune system
  • Source of calcium, zinc & vit. B2, B12, C, D
  • Rich in vitamin C & zinc
  • No sugars

Information

Ingredients

Oat Base (Water, Oat (6.6%)), Vegetable Oils and Fats (Sunflower, Shea), Calcium (Tri-Calcium Phosphate), Sea Salt, Zinc, Stabiliser [Gellan Gum], Echinacea Purpurea Extract, Vitamins (B2, B12, C, D2)

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Nuts (no Peanuts).

Storage

Do not freeze. Best before: see top of pack.Keep refrigerated and use within 5 days of opening.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Can be used hot or cold

Additives

  • Free From Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Alpro (UK) Ltd,
  • Northants,
  • NN15 5YT.

Return to

  • Get in Touch
  • UK: 0333 300 0900
  • ROI: 1800 992 878
  • info@alprohelpline.co.uk
  • Facebook, Instagram @alpro
  • www.alpro.com
  • Alpro (UK) Ltd,
  • Northants,
  • NN15 5YT.

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 ml
Energy112 kJ / 27 kcal
Fat1.0 g
of which Saturates0.2 g
Carbohydrate4.1 g
of which Sugars0 g
Fibre0.0 g
Protein0.2 g
Salt0.12 g
D0.75 µg (15%*)
C24 mg (30%*)
Riboflavin (B2)0.21 mg (15%*)
B120.38 µg (15%*)
Calcium120 mg (15%*)
Zinc3.0 mg (30%*)
Vitamins-
Minerals:-
* = of the nutrient reference values-
These values are approximate due to the variations which occur in natural ingredients-

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

