Alpro Immunity With Echinacea Oat Drink 750Ml

- Energy112 kJ 27 kcal1%
- Fat1.0 g1%
- Saturates0.2 g1%
- Sugars0 g0%
- Salt0.12 g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 112 kJ / 27 kcal
Product Description
- Oat drink with echinacea extract with added minerals and vitamins.
- For centuries, people enriched their everyday with a sip of tasty echinacea, a herb from the daisy family. So why don't you?
- A varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is recommended for good health.
- Daily Immunity*
- *Vitamin C and zinc contribute to the normal function of the immune system.
- Power your day the plant-based way with this awesome oat drink made with echinacea extracts. Fortified with vitamin C and zinc so you can feel tip-top all day, every day.
- What's not to like? You can enjoy it to the fullest: in smoothies, on your cereals, or on its own... So go all out, it's so easy to support your immunity!
- Unzip me so I can come back in another life. I'm 50% recycled PET and 100% recyclable. Make a difference at Alpro.com/betterpacks
- With extracts of echinacea
- All plant, no sugars
- 100% plant-based
- Rich in vitamin C & zinc
- Source of calcium, zinc & vit. B2, B12, C, D
- Naturally lactose free
- Free from dairy
- No sweeteners
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 750ML
- Vitamin C and zinc contribute to the normal function of the immune system
- Source of calcium, zinc & vit. B2, B12, C, D
- Rich in vitamin C & zinc
- No sugars
Information
Ingredients
Oat Base (Water, Oat (6.6%)), Vegetable Oils and Fats (Sunflower, Shea), Calcium (Tri-Calcium Phosphate), Sea Salt, Zinc, Stabiliser [Gellan Gum], Echinacea Purpurea Extract, Vitamins (B2, B12, C, D2)
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Nuts (no Peanuts).
Storage
Do not freeze. Best before: see top of pack.Keep refrigerated and use within 5 days of opening.
Produce of
Made in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Can be used hot or cold
Additives
- Free From Sweeteners
Name and address
- Made for:
- Alpro (UK) Ltd,
- Northants,
- NN15 5YT.
Return to
- Get in Touch
- UK: 0333 300 0900
- ROI: 1800 992 878
- info@alprohelpline.co.uk
- Facebook, Instagram @alpro
- www.alpro.com
- Alpro (UK) Ltd,
- Northants,
- NN15 5YT.
Net Contents
750ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 ml
|Energy
|112 kJ / 27 kcal
|Fat
|1.0 g
|of which Saturates
|0.2 g
|Carbohydrate
|4.1 g
|of which Sugars
|0 g
|Fibre
|0.0 g
|Protein
|0.2 g
|Salt
|0.12 g
|D
|0.75 µg (15%*)
|C
|24 mg (30%*)
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.21 mg (15%*)
|B12
|0.38 µg (15%*)
|Calcium
|120 mg (15%*)
|Zinc
|3.0 mg (30%*)
|Vitamins
|-
|Minerals:
|-
|* = of the nutrient reference values
|-
|These values are approximate due to the variations which occur in natural ingredients
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020