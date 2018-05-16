By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.

Tesco 8 Sliced Brioche Burger Buns
£ 1.60
£0.20/each

New

One bun
  • Energy768kJ 182kcal
    9%
  • Fat3.7g
    5%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars5.5g
    6%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1220kJ / 289kcal

Product Description

  • 8 Sliced brioche burger buns made with egg and butter.
  • Sliced for convenience. Enriched with butter and baked with an egg glaze for a golden appearance. For a gourmet burger, add slow cooked pulled pork, BBQ sauce, coleslaw and mixed salad.
Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Egg (1.5%), Palm Oil, Dextrose, Yeast, Salt, Butter (Milk), Fermented Wheat Flour, Flavouring, Soya Flour, Egg White, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Colour (Carotenes), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Defrost for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool, dry place. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle with bags at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

8

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne bun (63g)
Energy1220kJ / 289kcal768kJ / 182kcal
Fat5.8g3.7g
Saturates2.3g1.4g
Carbohydrate49.5g31.2g
Sugars8.7g5.5g
Fibre2.8g1.8g
Protein8.3g5.2g
Salt0.8g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

