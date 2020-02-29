By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Cooked Ham 18 Slices 380G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Cooked Ham 18 Slices 380G
£ 4.00
£10.53/kg
One slice
  • Energy90kJ 21kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.5g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.3g
    <1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 425kJ / 101kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced, cured and cooked formed ham with added water.
  • Carefully selected, expertly prepared and slowly cooked for succulence.
  • Carefully selected, expertly prepared and slowly cooked for succulence.
  • Pack size: 380G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (83%), Water, Mineral Sea Salt, Stabilisers (Tetrapotassium Diphosphate, Sodium Triphosphate), Dextrose (Potato), Potato Fibre, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Storage

N/A N/A Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Made using British and EU pork.

Number of uses

18 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

380g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (21g)
Energy425kJ / 101kcal90kJ / 21kcal
Fat2.3g0.5g
Saturates0.8g0.2g
Carbohydrate1.2g0.3g
Sugars1.2g0.3g
Fibre0.6g0.1g
Protein18.6g3.9g
Salt1.5g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Tesco 8 Plain Tortilla Wraps

£ 0.95
£0.12/each

Tesco 4 Roast Beef Slices 100G

£ 2.00
£2.00/100g

Offer

Tesco British Roast Chicken Slices 125 G

£ 2.00
£1.60/100g

Offer

Tesco British Corned Beef 125G

£ 2.00
£1.60/100g

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here