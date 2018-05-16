Alpro Vitality With Guarana Almond Drink 750Ml

- Energy53 kJ 13 kcal1%
Product Description
- Almond drink with guarana extract and cardamom extract with added calcium and vitamins.
- Did you know that the taste of guarana. A red berry, has been used for centuries to make every day a great day?
- A varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is recommended for good health.
- Daily Vitality*
- *Vitamins B6, B9 and B12 contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue.
- Power your day the plant-based way with this amazing almond drink made with guarana extracts. Enriched with energising vitamins B6, B9 and B12 so you can feel tip-top all day, every day.
- What's not to like? You can enjoy it to the fullest: in smoothies, on your cereals, or on its own... Go on, it's so easy to take care of your vitality!
- Unzip me so I can come back in another life. I'm 50% recycled PET and 100% recyclable. Make a difference at Alpro.com/betterpacks
Information
Ingredients
Water, Almond (2.3%), Calcium (Tri-Calcium Phosphate), Sea Salt, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Gellan Gum), Emulsifier (Lecithins (Sunflower)), Guarana Extract, Cardamom Extract, Vitamins (B2, B6, B9, B12, E, D2)
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Nuts (no Peanuts).
Storage
Do not freeze. Best before: see top of pack.Keep refrigerated and use within 5 days of opening.
Produce of
Made in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Can be used hot or cold
Additives
- Free From Sweeteners
Return to
- Get in Touch
- UK: 0333 300 0900
- ROI: 1800 992 878
- info@alprohelpline.co.uk
- Facebook, Instagram @alpro
- www.alpro.com
Net Contents
750ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 ml
|Energy
|53 kJ / 13 kcal
|Fat
|1.1 g
|of which Saturates
|0.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|0 g
|of which Sugars
|0 g
|Fibre
|0.3 g
|Protein
|0.4 g
|Salt
|0.14 g
|D
|0.75 µg (15%*)
|E
|1.80 mg (15%*)
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.21 mg (15%*)
|B6
|0.42 mg (30%*)
|Folic acid (B9)
|60.0 µg (30%*)
|B12
|0.38 µg (15%*)
|Calcium
|120 mg (15%*)
|Vitamins:
|-
|Minerals:
|-
|* = of the nutrient reference values
|-
|These values are approximate due to the variations which occur in natural ingredients
|-
