Tesco Potatoes, Green Beans & Peas 350G
- Energy659kJ 156kcal8%
- Fat2.8g4%
- Saturates0.2g1%
- Sugars4.0g4%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 377kJ / 89kcal
Product Description
- Potatoes with green peas and green beans in a mint infused dressing.
- WITH MINT INFUSED OIL Carefully selected and lightly dressed in a parsley & mint oil. Perfect for Summer.
- Pack size: 350G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Potato, Peas, Green Bean, Rapeseed Oil, Parsley, Sea Salt, Antioxidant (Sodium Metabisulphite), Mint Extract.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 3 mins 30 secs / 900W 3 mins
Gently shake the bag to mix all ingredients.
Pierce bag several times.
Place flat on a microwaveable plate.
Cook on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Cooking Precautions
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Take care as product will be very hot.
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
350g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (175g)
|Energy
|377kJ / 89kcal
|659kJ / 156kcal
|Fat
|1.6g
|2.8g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|14.9g
|26.0g
|Sugars
|2.3g
|4.0g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|4.2g
|Protein
|2.7g
|4.7g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Take care as product will be very hot.
