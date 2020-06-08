Hula Hoops Big Hoops Salt & Vinegar Potato Rings 50G
- Energy529kJ 126kcal6%
- Fat6.0g9%
- Saturates0.6g3%
- Sugars<0.5g<1%
- Salt0.50g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2117kJ
Product Description
- Salt & Vinegar Flavour Potato Rings
- Our Promise to you...
- Hula Hoops are cooked with 100% sunflower oil and are completely free from all artificial flavours, colours and MSG. Of course they still taste as great as ever!
- Hula Hoops
- BUT A HOLE LOT BIGGER!
- Pack size: 50G
Information
Ingredients
Potato (Dried Potato & Potato Starch), Sunflower Oil (24%), Salt & Vinegar Flavour [Natural Flavourings, Salt, Acid: Citric Acid, Rice Flour, Dextrose, Sugar, Maltodextrin, Dried Yeast Extract], Salt, Potassium Chloride
Allergy Information
- May contain Milk, Gluten
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Net Contents
50g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 25g Serving
|Energy
|2117kJ
|529kJ
|-
|505kcal
|126kcal
|Fat
|24g
|6.0g
|of which Saturates
|2.4g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|66g
|17g
|of which Sugars
|1.3g
|<0.5g
|Fibre
|2.8g
|0.7g
|Protein
|3.4g
|0.9g
|Salt
|2.0g
|0.50g
|50g pack = approximately 2 servings
|-
|-
