Hula Hoops Big Hoops Salt & Vinegar Potato Rings 50G

Each 25g serving contains
  • Energy529kJ 126kcal
    6%
  • Fat6.0g
    9%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars<0.5g
    <1%
  • Salt0.50g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2117kJ

Product Description

  • Salt & Vinegar Flavour Potato Rings
  • Our Promise to you...
  • Hula Hoops are cooked with 100% sunflower oil and are completely free from all artificial flavours, colours and MSG. Of course they still taste as great as ever!
  • Hula Hoops
  • BUT A HOLE LOT BIGGER!
  • Pack size: 50G

Information

Ingredients

Potato (Dried Potato & Potato Starch), Sunflower Oil (24%), Salt & Vinegar Flavour [Natural Flavourings, Salt, Acid: Citric Acid, Rice Flour, Dextrose, Sugar, Maltodextrin, Dried Yeast Extract], Salt, Potassium Chloride

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk, Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Net Contents

50g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g Serving
Energy 2117kJ529kJ
-505kcal126kcal
Fat 24g6.0g
of which Saturates 2.4g0.6g
Carbohydrate 66g17g
of which Sugars 1.3g<0.5g
Fibre 2.8g0.7g
Protein 3.4g0.9g
Salt 2.0g0.50g
50g pack = approximately 2 servings--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

