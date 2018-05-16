By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Swizzels Great British Puddings Chew Bars 150G

Swizzels Great British Puddings Chew Bars 150G
£ 1.49
£0.99/100g

Product Description

  • Pudding Flavour Chewy Sweets
  • Facebook is not available to under 13s
  • Imaginative flavours inspired by Britain's favourite puddings... brought to you by Swizzels, the home of Sweet Inventions.
  • Apple Pie & Custard
  • Rhubarb Crumble
  • Lemon Meringue
  • Sticky Toffee Pudding
  • Also from Swizzels
  • Drumstick Squashies Original Raspberry & Milk Flavour
  • Drumstick Squashies Sour Cherry & Apple Flavour
  • Swizzels together with the brand names are trademarks of Swizzels Matlow Limited, and may be registered.
  • Natural flavours
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Palm Kernel), Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Flavourings, Glycerine, Lysed Soya Protein, Emulsifier: Glycerol Mono Stearate, Colours: Ammonia Caramel, Anthocyanin, Copper Chlorophyllin, Lutein, Paprika Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya

Produce of

Made in the U.K.

Number of uses

Servings per pack: 8.3; Serving size: 18g (approx. 2 pieces)

Name and address

  • Swizzels Matlow Limited,
  • New Mills,
  • High Peak,
  • Derbyshire,
  • SK22 3HA.
  • Swizzels Matlow (Ireland) Limited,

Return to

  • Get in touch
  • swizzels.com/wecare
  • Facebook Swizzels

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper serving
Energy 1501kJ/355kcal270kJ/64kcal
Fat 6.1g1.1g
of which Saturates 4.0g0.7g
Carbohydrate 74g13g
of which Sugars 53g10g
Protein 0.1g<0.1g
Salt 0.03g0.01g

