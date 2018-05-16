Swizzels Great British Puddings Chew Bars 150G

Product Description
- Pudding Flavour Chewy Sweets
- Imaginative flavours inspired by Britain's favourite puddings... brought to you by Swizzels, the home of Sweet Inventions.
- Apple Pie & Custard
- Rhubarb Crumble
- Lemon Meringue
- Sticky Toffee Pudding
- Swizzels together with the brand names are trademarks of Swizzels Matlow Limited, and may be registered.
- Natural flavours
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Palm Kernel), Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Flavourings, Glycerine, Lysed Soya Protein, Emulsifier: Glycerol Mono Stearate, Colours: Ammonia Caramel, Anthocyanin, Copper Chlorophyllin, Lutein, Paprika Extract
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya
Produce of
Made in the U.K.
Number of uses
Servings per pack: 8.3; Serving size: 18g (approx. 2 pieces)
Name and address
- Swizzels Matlow Limited,
- New Mills,
- High Peak,
- Derbyshire,
- SK22 3HA.
- Swizzels Matlow (Ireland) Limited,
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per serving
|Energy
|1501kJ/355kcal
|270kJ/64kcal
|Fat
|6.1g
|1.1g
|of which Saturates
|4.0g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|74g
|13g
|of which Sugars
|53g
|10g
|Protein
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Salt
|0.03g
|0.01g
