Tesco E/ENTRNING Baby Potato Salad 750g
New
- Energy527kJ 126kcal6%
- Fat7.4g11%
- Saturates1.1g6%
- Sugars1.5g2%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 561kJ / 135kcal
Product Description
- Baby potatoes, onion and spring onion in a crème fraîche mayonnaise with chives.
- Baby Potato Salad Cooked potato in a crème fraîche mayonnaise with spring onion and chive. Fabulous Food Made to Order
- Fabulous Food Made to Order
- Pack size: 750g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Potato (70%), Rapeseed Oil, Crème Fraîche (Milk), Water, Onion, Spring Onion, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Chive, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Lemon Juice, Salt, Single Cream (Milk), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Recycling info
Pot. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled Leaflet. Widely Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
750g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/8 of a pack (94g)
|Energy
|561kJ / 135kcal
|527kJ / 126kcal
|Fat
|7.9g
|7.4g
|Saturates
|1.2g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|13.1g
|12.3g
|Sugars
|1.6g
|1.5g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|1.6g
|Protein
|1.9g
|1.8g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020