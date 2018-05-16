By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco E/ENTRNING Baby Potato Salad 750g

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco E/ENTRNING Baby Potato Salad 750g

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Wednesday 15th January

£ 4.00
£0.53/100g

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Wednesday 15th January

New

1/8 of a pack
  • Energy527kJ 126kcal
    6%
  • Fat7.4g
    11%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars1.5g
    2%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 561kJ / 135kcal

Product Description

  • Baby potatoes, onion and spring onion in a crème fraîche mayonnaise with chives.
  • Baby Potato Salad Cooked potato in a crème fraîche mayonnaise with spring onion and chive. Fabulous Food Made to Order
  • Fabulous Food Made to Order
  • Pack size: 750g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato (70%), Rapeseed Oil, Crème Fraîche (Milk), Water, Onion, Spring Onion, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Chive, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Lemon Juice, Salt, Single Cream (Milk), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum).

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled Leaflet. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

750g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a pack (94g)
Energy561kJ / 135kcal527kJ / 126kcal
Fat7.9g7.4g
Saturates1.2g1.1g
Carbohydrate13.1g12.3g
Sugars1.6g1.5g
Fibre1.7g1.6g
Protein1.9g1.8g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Tesco Bananas Loose

£ 0.15
£0.84/kg

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

£ 0.59
£0.59/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here