Tropicana Orange & Mango Fruit Juice 1.4L
Typical values per 100g: Energy 201 kJ/47 kcal
Product Description
- Orange and Mango Juice
- Enjoy Tropicana as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- - Delicious Tropicana Orange & Mango Juice is made with 100% pure squeezed fruit
- - Not from concentrate, Tropicana contains only pure juices and purees
- - Each 150ml serving contains 33% of the recommended daily Vitamin C, which contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
- - Just one serving of juice provides 1 of your 5 daily portions of fruit and veg
- - Rise and shine with a glass of Tropicana at breakfast
- 100% pure pressed fruit
- Not from concentrate
- Pack size: 1.4L
- Vitamin C which contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
Information
Ingredients
Orange Juice (85%), Mango Puree (15%)
Storage
Always store in your refrigerator.For best before date please see top of carton.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before serving and use within 5 days of opening.
Number of uses
1 serving = 150ml. This pack contains 9-10 servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 150ml (%*)
|Energy
|201 kJ/47 kcal
|302 kJ/71 kcal (4%)
|Fat
|0g
|0g (0%)
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Carbohydrate
|10g
|15g
|of which sugars†
|10g
|15g (17%)
|Fibre
|0.8g
|1.2g
|Protein
|0.8g
|1.2g
|Salt
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Vitamin C
|18 mg (22%*)
|26mg (33%)
|† Contains naturally occurring sugars
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
