Kingsmill 5050 Vitamin Boost Rolls 6 Pack

- Energy668kJ 158kcal8%
- Fat2.9g4%
- Saturates0.8g4%
- Sugars1.8g2%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1061kJ
Product Description
- 6 Soft White Rolls made with 50% Wholemeal Wheat Flour (31% of the baked rolls)
- 40% of your daily whole grain in 1 roll**
- ** Based on US Dietary Guidelines of 48g whole grain a day
- Kingsmill 50/50® Vitamin Boost rolls are baked with hidden whole grain. They are a source of fibre and a great source of vitamin B1, niacin, folic acid, vitamin B6, vitamin D, calcium and iron. They should be eaten as part of a varied and balanced diet.
- Iron & vitamin B6 supports your immune system*
- Good source of iron and vitamin B6 which contribute to the normal function of the immune system. One roll provides 30% of the RI† for iron and 36% of the RI† for vitamin B6
- Vitamin B1 & niacin for energy release*
- Good source of thiamin (vitamin B1) and niacin which contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism. One roll provides 36% of the RI† for thiamin and 31% of the RI† for niacin
- Vitamin D & calcium for healthy bones & teeth*
- Good source of vitamin D and calcium which contribute to the maintenance of normal bones and teeth. One roll provides 32% of the RI† for vitamin D and 30% of the RI† for calcium
- † RI = Reference Intake
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- ® "Kingsmill" and "50/50" are Registered Trade Marks of ABF Grain Products Ltd.
- For a daily boost of vitamins and minerals
- Source of fibre
- Low in sugar
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Halal - HFA approved
- Kosher - SKA
- Good source of iron and vitamin B6 which contribute to the normal function of the immune system
- Good source of thiamin (vitamin B1) and niacin which contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism
- Good source of vitamin D and calcium which contribute to the maintenance of normal bones and teeth
- Source of fibre
- Low in sugar
- Good source of iron and vitamin B6
- Good source of thiamin (vitamin B1) and niacin
- Good source of vitamin D and calcium
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (31%) (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (B3) and Thiamin (B1)), Wholemeal Wheat Flour (31%), Water, Yeast, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Sustainable Palm), Salt, Soya Flour, Emulsifiers: E471, E472e, Vinegar, Calcium Carbonate, Vitamin and Mineral Premix (Maltodextrin, Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6, Thiamin, Folic Acid, Vitamin D), Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya, Wheat
Storage
For best before see front of pack. Store in a cool, dry place - ideally not refrigerated. Once opened, store in an airtight container and consume within 48 hours. Under warm conditions life may be reduced.Suitable for home freezing: Pop me in the freezer and I'll keep for a month.
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Allied Bakeries,
- Vanwall Road,
- Maidenhead,
- SL6 4UF.
- Or
- Allied Mills Ireland,
Return to
- Something to tell us?
- Tweet us @KingsmillCare or call our Customer Care team for free from anywhere in the UK on 0800 197 0110 (9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday). For I.E. call 1800 928 110
- This does not affect your statutory rights.
- You'll find us online at www.kingsmillbakery.co.uk
- Or follow us on Facebook! @Kingsmill
- You can find us at
- Allied Bakeries,
- Vanwall Road,
- Maidenhead,
- SL6 4UF.
- Or
- Allied Mills Ireland,
Net Contents
6 x Rolls
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per roll
|%RI† Per roll
|Energy
|1061kJ
|668kJ
|8%
|-
|251kcal
|158kcal
|8%
|Fat
|4.6g
|2.9g
|4%
|of which: saturates
|1.2g
|0.8g
|4%
|Carbohydrate
|41.3g
|26.0g
|10%
|of which: sugars
|2.8g
|1.8g
|2%
|Fibre
|4.0g
|2.5g
|Protein
|9.2g
|5.8g
|12%
|Salt
|0.90g
|0.57g
|10%
|Vitamin D
|2.6µg (52% RI†)
|1.6µg
|32%
|Thiamin
|0.7mg (64% RI†)
|0.4mg
|36%
|Niacin
|7.8mg (49% RI†)
|4.9mg
|31%
|Vitamin B6
|0.8mg (57% RI†)
|0.5mg
|36%
|Folic acid
|174µg (87% RI†)
|110µg
|55%
|Calcium
|382mg (48% RI†)
|241mg
|30%
|Iron
|6.7mg (48% RI†)
|4.2mg
|30%
|Vitamins and Minerals
|-
|-
|-
|† RI = Reference Intake
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020