Tesco 6 Jungle Lollies 6X55ml 330Ml

Great value
Just like the 1990s zaps with a chocolate twist!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 709kJ / 168kcal
INGREDIENTS: Reconstituted Whey Powder (Milk), Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Glucose Syrup, Water, Sugar Balls (8%) [Sugar, Maize Starch, Water, Vegetable and Fruit Concentrates (Safflower, Spirulina, Lemon, Apple), Coconut Oil, White and Yellow Beeswax], Chocolate Coating (4.5%) [Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Sugar, Dextrose, Coconut Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Flavourings, Colours (Carotenes, Copper Chlorophyll Complex, Curcumin).
Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
6 Servings
Carton. Recycle Wrap. Not Yet Recycled
6 x 55ml e (330ml)
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One lolly (62g)
|Energy
|709kJ / 168kcal
|440kJ / 104kcal
|Fat
|4.3g
|2.6g
|Saturates
|2.8g
|1.8g
|Carbohydrate
|31.1g
|19.3g
|Sugars
|23.1g
|14.3g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.4g
|Protein
|1.0g
|0.6g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Caution: The colours in this product may stain clothing..
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020