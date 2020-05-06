By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 6 Jungle Lollies 6X55ml 330Ml

5(1)Write a review
£ 1.00
£0.30/100ml
One lolly
  • Energy440kJ 104kcal
    5%
  • Fat2.6g
    4%
  • Saturates1.8g
    9%
  • Sugars14.3g
    16%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 709kJ / 168kcal

Product Description

  • Toffee flavour milk lollies dipped in a chocolate flavour coating and green sugar balls.
  • Toffee flavour ice lollies dipped in milk chocolate with sprinkles.
  • Toffee flavour ice lollies dipped in milk chocolate with sprinkles.
  • Pack size: 330ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Reconstituted Whey Powder (Milk), Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Glucose Syrup, Water, Sugar Balls (8%) [Sugar, Maize Starch, Water, Vegetable and Fruit Concentrates (Safflower, Spirulina, Lemon, Apple), Coconut Oil, White and Yellow Beeswax], Chocolate Coating (4.5%) [Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Sugar, Dextrose, Coconut Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Flavourings, Colours (Carotenes, Copper Chlorophyll Complex, Curcumin).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: The colours in this product may stain clothing..

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Wrap. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

6 x 55ml e (330ml)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne lolly (62g)
Energy709kJ / 168kcal440kJ / 104kcal
Fat4.3g2.6g
Saturates2.8g1.8g
Carbohydrate31.1g19.3g
Sugars23.1g14.3g
Fibre0.6g0.4g
Protein1.0g0.6g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: The colours in this product may stain clothing..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Great value

5 stars

Just like the 1990s zaps with a chocolate twist!

