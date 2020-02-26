By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Taste Of India Roasted Mushroom Rice 250G

£ 1.50
£0.01/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy1366kJ 323kcal
    16%
  • Fat4.0g
    6%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars2.0g
    2%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 547kJ / 129kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked basmati rice with mushrooms, tomato and spices.
  • A Taste of India Seasoned with a traditional spice blend
  • Pack size: 250KG

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Rice [Water, Basmati Rice], Tomato, Mushroom (13%), Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Coriander, Tomato Juice, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Cumin Seed, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Salt, Mustard Seed, Paprika, Coriander Powder, Cardamom Pods, Ground White Pepper, Cinnamon Powder, Curry Leaves, Cayenne Pepper, Cardamom Powder, Ground Bay Leaf, Clove Powder, Ground Nutmeg, Cumin Powder, Fennel, Dill.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 10-15 mins Remove outer sleeve and film lid. Decant into an ovenproof dish and cover. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
800W 2 mins/ 900W 1 min 30 secs
Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (250g)
Energy547kJ / 129kcal1366kJ / 323kcal
Fat1.6g4.0g
Saturates0.2g0.5g
Carbohydrate24.9g62.3g
Sugars0.8g2.0g
Fibre1.4g3.4g
Protein3.1g7.8g
Salt0.4g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

