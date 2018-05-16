Guinness Chocolate Cake
New
Product Description
- Guinness and chocolate sponge layered with Guinness flavour frosting, topped with a cream cheese frosting and finished with a lustred sugar dusting.
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Dark Brown Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pasteurised Whole Egg, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Guinness (5%) (Water, Malted Barley, Roasted Barley, Hops), Humectant (Glycerol), Unsalted Butter (Milk), Pasteurised Egg White, Palm Oil, Milk Chocolate (1%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Fat, Vegetable Fats & Oils (Palm, Sal, Shea, Mango Kernel), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Cornflour, Palm Stearin, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphates, Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate), Cocoa Mass, Emulsifiers (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Maize Starch, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Skimmed Milk Powder, Dried Egg White, Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide), Guinness Frosting 19%, Cream Cheese Topping 20%, Chocolate Mallow 0.5%
Allergy Information
- Also may contain traces of Nuts, This product does not contain Nuts but is produced in a factory which uses Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once pack is opened store in an airtight container.For Best Before see top of pack.
Warnings
- Warning! - This product is not suitable for children.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Approx. per 1/10th (81g)
|Energy
|1646kJ
|1334kJ
|-
|393kcal
|318kcal
|Fat
|18.3g
|14.8g
|of which saturates
|4.61g
|3.7g
|Carbohydrate
|51.7g
|41.9g
|of which sugars
|35.3g
|28.6g
|Protein
|4.14g
|3.4g
|Salt
|0.34g
|0.27g
Safety information
