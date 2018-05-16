Tesco Finest Tomato and Mozzarella Pasta 215g

- Energy797kJ 190kcal10%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 738kJ / 176kcal
Product Description
- Pasta in a tomato dressing with mozzarella, semi dried tomatoes and spinach.
- Giant fusilli pasta dressed in a rich tomato dressing with semi dried tomatoes and topped with mozzarella pearls.
- With a rich tomato sauce and giant Fusilli.
- Pack size: 215G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (11%), Water, Tomato Purée, Semi Dried Tomato (5%), Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Spinach, Basil, White Balsamic Condiment [White Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate], Red Wine Vinegar, Tomato, Garlic Purée, Onion, Salt, Apple Cider Vinegar, Parsley, Cornflour, Colour (Paprika Extract), Garlic Powder, Mint, Chilli Pepper, White Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
215g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (108g)
|Energy
|738kJ / 176kcal
|797kJ / 190kcal
|Fat
|8.3g
|9.0g
|Saturates
|1.9g
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|19.2g
|20.7g
|Sugars
|3.2g
|3.5g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|1.0g
|Protein
|5.7g
|6.2g
|Salt
|1.0g
|1.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
