The Food Doctor Fibre Fix Wraps 6 X 64G

The Food Doctor Fibre Fix Wraps 6 X 64G
£ 1.20
£0.31/100g

Product Description

  • Wheat Flour Wrap with added Wheat Fibre and Wheat Germ
  • Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • Contains three times more fibre than white wraps*
  • Contains half the salt of white wraps*
  • *UK market retailer analysis of white wraps, for more information refer to thefooddoctor.com/nutrition
  • We're on a mission to make eating well easy by unlocking the mighty powers of everyday foods. Guided by our fantastic team of nutritionists and dietitians, we make great tasting foods packed with loads of natural, wholesome ingredients. Food bursting with benefits, backed up by nutritional know-how so you can trust every bite.
  • Eat wholesome, feel awesome.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Not Yet Recycled
  • Wheat flour flatbread
  • With added wheat fibre and wheat germ
  • 108kJ, 256 kcal per 100g 164kcal
  • No palm oil
  • Fillable, foldable, feastable
  • High fibre 6g
  • No added sugar
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 384G
  • High fibre
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamin, Niacin), Water, Wheat Fibre, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Bran, Humectant: Glycerol, Raising Agents: E450, E500, Wheat Germ, Ferment Wheat Flour, Flour Treatment Agent: L-Cysteine, Enzymes

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that handles Soya and Milk.

Storage

Once opened, store in an airtight container and consume within 2 days of opening. Suitable for freezing. Freeze on day of purchase or before best before date and consume within 1 month. Defrost before use. Once defrosted, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 - 6 mins - Preheat Oven.
Wrap tortillas in foil and place in the centre of the oven.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Preheat a dry frying pan. Place one wrap into the pan. Heat for 15 secs turning once.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Name and address

  Packed for:
  • The Food Doctor Ltd,
  • The Riverside Building,
  • Livingstone Road,
  • Hessle,
  • East Yorkshire,

Return to

  • The Food Doctor Ltd,
  • The Riverside Building,
  • Livingstone Road,
  • Hessle,
  • East Yorkshire,
  • HU13 0DZ.
  • @fooddoctoruk
  • thefooddoctor.com

Net Contents

6 x 64g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Wrap
Energy (kJ)1,081692
Energy (kcal)256164
Fat (g)3.22.0
of which saturates (g)0.40.3
Carbohydrates (g)54.034.6
of which sugars (g)2.11.3
Fibre (g)9.36.0
Protein (g)7.54.8
Salt (g)0.50.3

