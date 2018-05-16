The Food Doctor Fibre Fix Wraps 6 X 64G

Product Description
- Wheat Flour Wrap with added Wheat Fibre and Wheat Germ
- Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- Contains three times more fibre than white wraps*
- Contains half the salt of white wraps*
- *UK market retailer analysis of white wraps, for more information refer to thefooddoctor.com/nutrition
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Not Yet Recycled
- Wheat flour flatbread
- With added wheat fibre and wheat germ
- 108kJ, 256 kcal per 100g 164kcal
- No palm oil
- High fibre 6g
- No added sugar
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 384G
- High fibre
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamin, Niacin), Water, Wheat Fibre, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Bran, Humectant: Glycerol, Raising Agents: E450, E500, Wheat Germ, Ferment Wheat Flour, Flour Treatment Agent: L-Cysteine, Enzymes
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that handles Soya and Milk.
Storage
Once opened, store in an airtight container and consume within 2 days of opening. Suitable for freezing. Freeze on day of purchase or before best before date and consume within 1 month. Defrost before use. Once defrosted, do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 - 6 mins - Preheat Oven.
Wrap tortillas in foil and place in the centre of the oven.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Preheat a dry frying pan. Place one wrap into the pan. Heat for 15 secs turning once.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Name and address
- Packed for:
- The Food Doctor Ltd,
- The Riverside Building,
- Livingstone Road,
- Hessle,
- East Yorkshire,
Return to
- @fooddoctoruk
- thefooddoctor.com
Net Contents
6 x 64g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Wrap
|Energy (kJ)
|1,081
|692
|Energy (kcal)
|256
|164
|Fat (g)
|3.2
|2.0
|of which saturates (g)
|0.4
|0.3
|Carbohydrates (g)
|54.0
|34.6
|of which sugars (g)
|2.1
|1.3
|Fibre (g)
|9.3
|6.0
|Protein (g)
|7.5
|4.8
|Salt (g)
|0.5
|0.3
