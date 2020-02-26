By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chicken Korma & Chicken Tikka Masala Meal For 2 1.3Kg

Tesco Chicken Korma & Chicken Tikka Masala Meal For 2 1.3Kg
£ 7.50
£5.77/kg

New

½ of a meal
  • Energy5020kJ 1199kcal
    60%
  • Fat53.4g
    76%
  • Saturates14.0g
    70%
  • Sugars18.5g
    21%
  • Salt3.4g
    57%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 774kJ / 185kcal

Product Description

  • Marinated chicken breast pieces in a tomato, cream and coconut sauce. Marinated chicken breast pieces in a spiced cream, tomato and cashew nut paste sauce. Basmati rice with spices. Naan bread with onion seeds. Fried onion with spices.
  • A taste of India 6 spiced onion bhajis, pilau rice and 2 flame baked naans Working in partnership with expert Indian chefs we use traditional layering methods to create depth of flavour.
  • A taste of India 6 spiced onion bhajis, pilau rice and 2 flame baked naans
  • Pack size: 1.3KG

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20-25 mins Remove outer packaging. Pierce film lids several times on the chicken korma, chicken tikka masala and pilau rice. Remove all packaging from the naan bread and onion bhajis. Place the chicken korma, chicken tikka masala and pilau rice on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 5 minutes. Add the onion bhajis to the baking tray and heat for a further 15-20 minutes. Sprinkle the naan bread with water and place on the baking tray for the final 5 minutes of heating. Stir chicken korma, chicken tikka masala and pilau rice well before serving with the onion bhajis and naan bread.

Microwave

Instructions: Each container must be heated separately.
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Stir well before serving.
Chicken korma
Chilled: 800W 4 mins/900W 3 mins 30 secs
Chicken tikka masala
Chilled: 800W 4 mins /900W 3 mins 30 secs
Pilau rice
Chilled: 800W 3 mins/900W 3 mins

Grill
Instructions: Oven or microwave heat the chicken korma, chicken tikka masala and pilau rice. Oven heat the onion bhajis. Remove all packaging. Sprinkle the naan bread with water and place under a pre-heated medium grill for 2 minutes. Turn once. Naan bread 2 mins

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.Caution: This product may contain whole spices which should be removed prior to consumption.

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Box. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Net Contents

1.3kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a meal (649g)
Energy774kJ / 185kcal5020kJ / 1199kcal
Fat8.2g53.4g
Saturates2.2g14.0g
Carbohydrate17.9g116.1g
Sugars2.9g18.5g
Fibre2.6g17.1g
Protein8.5g54.9g
Salt0.5g3.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.Caution: This product may contain whole spices which should be removed prior to consumption.

  • 3 onion bhajis
    • Energy810kJ 195kcal
      10%
    • Fat13.1g
      19%
    • Saturates1.0g
      5%
    • Sugars4.4g
      5%
    • Salt0.4g
      7%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1102kJ / 265kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Onion, Gram Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Coriander, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Red Chilli Purée, Cayenne Pepper, Onion Seed, Rice Flour, Salt, Turmeric Powder.

    Allergy Information

    • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

    Number of uses

    2 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g3 onion bhajis (74g)
    Energy1102kJ / 265kcal810kJ / 195kcal
    Fat17.8g13.1g
    Saturates1.3g1.0g
    Carbohydrate18.4g13.5g
    Sugars5.9g4.4g
    Fibre4.6g3.4g
    Protein5.6g4.1g
    Salt0.5g0.4g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • ½ of a pack
    • Energy856kJ 202kcal
      10%
    • Fat2.4g
      3%
    • Saturates0.2g
      1%
    • Sugars0.3g
      <1%
    • Salt0.5g
      8%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 570kJ / 135kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Water, Basmati Rice, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cumin Seed, Colour (Curcumin), Cardamom Pods, Cardamom, Bay Leaf.

    Allergy Information

    • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

    Number of uses

    2 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (150g)
    Energy570kJ / 135kcal856kJ / 202kcal
    Fat1.6g2.4g
    Saturates0.1g0.2g
    Carbohydrate26.8g40.2g
    Sugars0.2g0.3g
    Fibre1.0g1.5g
    Protein2.8g4.2g
    Salt0.3g0.5g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • ½ of a pack
    • Energy1011kJ 242kcal
      12%
    • Fat14.6g
      21%
    • Saturates6.0g
      30%
    • Sugars6.8g
      8%
    • Salt0.8g
      13%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 622kJ / 149kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (37%), Onion, Single Cream (Milk), Tomato Purée, Yogurt (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Ground Cashew Nut, Honey, Butter (Milk), Cashew Nut, Salt, Coriander Leaf, Sugar, Soya Oil, Palm Oil, Cornflour, Paprika, Coriander Powder, Green Chilli, Cumin Powder, Turmeric Powder, Chilli Powder, Black Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract), Cinnamon Powder, Clove Powder, Cardamom, Fennel, Bay Leaf, Ginger Powder, Mace, Star Anise, Fenugreek, Basil, Lemon Oil, Sunflower Oil.

    Allergy Information

    • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

    Number of uses

    2 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (163g)
    Energy622kJ / 149kcal1011kJ / 242kcal
    Fat9.0g14.6g
    Saturates3.7g6.0g
    Carbohydrate4.7g7.6g
    Sugars4.2g6.8g
    Fibre1.9g3.1g
    Protein11.4g18.5g
    Salt0.5g0.8g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • One naan bread
    • Energy1266kJ 300kcal
      15%
    • Fat7.0g
      10%
    • Saturates1.5g
      8%
    • Sugars1.4g
      2%
    • Salt1.0g
      17%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1266kJ / 300kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Yogurt (Milk), Spirit Vinegar, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Phosphates), Onion Seed, Salt.

    Allergy Information

    • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

    Number of uses

    2 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne naan bread (100g)
    Energy1266kJ / 300kcal1266kJ / 300kcal
    Fat7.0g7.0g
    Saturates1.5g1.5g
    Carbohydrate49.1g49.1g
    Sugars1.4g1.4g
    Fibre3.3g3.3g
    Protein8.6g8.6g
    Salt1.0g1.0g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • ½ of a pack
    • Energy1076kJ 259kcal
      13%
    • Fat16.3g
      23%
    • Saturates5.4g
      27%
    • Sugars5.7g
      6%
    • Salt0.7g
      12%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 662kJ / 159kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (35%), Onion, Water, Yogurt (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Tomato, Coconut, Rapeseed Oil, Cashew Nut, Ground Almonds, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Tomato Purée, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Paprika, Coriander, Cardamom, Turmeric Powder, Chilli Powder, Mace, Cumin Seed, Mustard Powder, Black Pepper, Ginger Powder, Pimento Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Clove Powder, Fennel, Bay Leaf, Star Anise, Nutmeg, Oregano, Basil.

    Allergy Information

    • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

    Number of uses

    2 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (163g)
    Energy662kJ / 159kcal1076kJ / 259kcal
    Fat10.0g16.3g
    Saturates3.3g5.4g
    Carbohydrate3.5g5.7g
    Sugars3.5g5.7g
    Fibre3.6g5.9g
    Protein12.0g19.5g
    Salt0.5g0.7g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

