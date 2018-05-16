Birds Eye Hot & Fiery Chicken Breast Chunks 350G

- Energy1033kJ 247kcal12%
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides
Product Description
- Cooked marinated chicken breast pieces, coated in spicy breadcrumbs, lightly fried.
- For a sustainable tomorrow
- Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day
- birdseye.co.uk/our-sustainable-path
- Who doesn't love a chicken takeaway?
- With our Chicken Shop™ range you can now get the great taste of takeaway chicken at home.
- We've taken succulent chunks of 100% chicken breast and added a seriously tasty, Hot and Fiery coating. A winner winner!
- Why does it say made from 100% chicken breast if it's 72% chicken breast? Made from 100% chicken breast means we use only chicken breast in this product. The other 28% relates to the other tasty ingredients such as the coating.
- Recycle With Bags at Larger Stores - Check Locally Kerbside
- 'Birds Eye' and 'the logo shape' are trademarks of Nomad Foods Europe Limited
- Made from 100% chicken breast
- Real takeaway taste
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 350G
Information
Ingredients
Chicken Breast (72%), Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Flour (Lentil, Maize, Rice), Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Starch, Breadcrumbs (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Yeast, Cocoa Butter, Salt), Spices, Tomato Powder, Salt, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates), Cornflour, Colour (Paprika Extract), Natural Flavourings, Spice Extracts
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Tastiest when Oven Baked Straight from the Freezer.
200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas Mark 6 18-20 mins
Pre-heat the oven.
Remove the Hot & Fiery Breast Chunks from the packaging and place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven.
Turn over halfway through cooking.
Cook until crisp.
Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do Not refreeze after defrosting.
Number of uses
This pack contains 3 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled
Name and address
Return to
- Careline information...
- Call us free on 0800 33 22 77
- Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
- ROI: Callsave 1850 298 398
Net Contents
350g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As Sold 100g Provides
|Per 1/3 Pack Oven Baked Provides:
|Energy - kJ
|873kJ
|1033kJ
|- kcal
|208kcal
|247kcal
|Fat
|10g
|12g
|- of which Saturates
|1.1g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|11g
|13g
|- of which Sugars
|1.1g
|1.2g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|1.4g
|Protein
|18g
|21g
|Salt
|0.70g
|0.81g
|-
|-
Safety information
Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
