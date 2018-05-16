By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Birds Eye Hot & Fiery Chicken Breast Chunks 350G

Per 1/3 pack oven baked provides:
  • Energy1033kJ 247kcal
    12%
  • Fat12g
    17%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars1.2g
    1%
  • Salt0.81g
    14%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides

Product Description

  • Cooked marinated chicken breast pieces, coated in spicy breadcrumbs, lightly fried.
  • For a sustainable tomorrow
  • Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day
  • birdseye.co.uk/our-sustainable-path
  • Who doesn't love a chicken takeaway?
  • With our Chicken Shop™ range you can now get the great taste of takeaway chicken at home.
  • We've taken succulent chunks of 100% chicken breast and added a seriously tasty, Hot and Fiery coating. A winner winner!
  • Why does it say made from 100% chicken breast if it's 72% chicken breast? Made from 100% chicken breast means we use only chicken breast in this product. The other 28% relates to the other tasty ingredients such as the coating.
  • Recycle With Bags at Larger Stores - Check Locally Kerbside
  • 'Birds Eye' and 'the logo shape' are trademarks of Nomad Foods Europe Limited
  • Made from 100% chicken breast
  • Real takeaway taste
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 350G

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Breast (72%), Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Flour (Lentil, Maize, Rice), Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Starch, Breadcrumbs (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Yeast, Cocoa Butter, Salt), Spices, Tomato Powder, Salt, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates), Cornflour, Colour (Paprika Extract), Natural Flavourings, Spice Extracts

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Tastiest when Oven Baked Straight from the Freezer.
200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas Mark 6 18-20 mins
Pre-heat the oven.
Remove the Hot & Fiery Breast Chunks from the packaging and place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven.
Turn over halfway through cooking.
Cook until crisp.
Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do Not refreeze after defrosting.

Number of uses

This pack contains 3 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled

Name and address

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g ProvidesPer 1/3 Pack Oven Baked Provides:
Energy - kJ873kJ1033kJ
- kcal208kcal247kcal
Fat 10g12g
- of which Saturates 1.1g1.3g
Carbohydrate 11g13g
- of which Sugars 1.1g1.2g
Fibre 1.2g1.4g
Protein 18g21g
Salt 0.70g0.81g
This pack contains 3 portions--

Safety information

Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

