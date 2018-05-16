Peperami & Corn Puffs Snack Box 33G
Product Description
- Smoked pork salami sausage. Crunchy corn ball based on extruded corn, baked and flavoured.
- Protein kick++
- ++Source of protein.
- Both packaged in protective atmosphere.
- Pack size: 33G
Information
Storage
Best before: see on the side.
Produce of
Produced in Germany from meat originated from the European Union
Warnings
Name and address
- Peperami Snacks,
- LSI-Germany GmbH,
- Eyber Str. 81,
- D-91522 Ansbach.
Return to
- Questions/ comments?
- Please email to feedback@peperami.com or write to
Lower age limit
3 Years
Net Contents
33g ℮
Safety information
- Salami 20g
- Corn Ball 13g
Information
Ingredients
Pork, Iodised Salt (Salt, Potassium Iodate), Dextrose, Spices, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Beechwood Smoke, Made with 163g Pork per 100g finished product, as some moisture is lost during curing and drying
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g: Energy 1355kJ / 327kcal Fat 27.4g Of which saturates 11g Carbohydrate 4.1g Of which sugars 1.6g Protein 16g Salt 2.7g
- Salami 20g
- Corn Ball 13g
Information
Ingredients
Corn Semolina, Rice Semolina, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Flavourings, Smoke Flavouring, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Inosinate), Salt
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g: Energy 1355kJ / 327kcal Fat 27.4g Of which saturates 11g Carbohydrate 4.1g Of which sugars 1.6g Protein 16g Salt 2.7g
