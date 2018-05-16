By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Peperami & Corn Puffs Snack Box 33G

Peperami & Corn Puffs Snack Box 33G
£ 1.00
£3.04/100g

Product Description

  • Smoked pork salami sausage. Crunchy corn ball based on extruded corn, baked and flavoured.
  • Protein kick++
  • ++Source of protein.
  • Both packaged in protective atmosphere.
  • 100% pork salami
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 33G
  • Source of protein

Storage

Best before: see on the side.

Produced in Germany from meat originated from the European Union

  • Not suitable for children under 3 years due to choking hazard.

  Peperami Snacks,
  LSI-Germany GmbH,
  Eyber Str. 81,
  D-91522 Ansbach.

  • Questions/ comments?
  • Please email to feedback@peperami.com or write to
  • Peperami Snacks,
  • LSI-Germany GmbH,
  • Eyber Str. 81,
  • D-91522 Ansbach.

3 Years

33g ℮

Not suitable for children under 3 years due to choking hazard.

    Ingredients

    Pork, Iodised Salt (Salt, Potassium Iodate), Dextrose, Spices, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Beechwood Smoke, Made with 163g Pork per 100g finished product, as some moisture is lost during curing and drying

    Typical ValuesPer 100g:
    Energy 1355kJ / 327kcal
    Fat 27.4g
    Of which saturates 11g
    Carbohydrate 4.1g
    Of which sugars 1.6g
    Protein 16g
    Salt 2.7g
    Ingredients

    Corn Semolina, Rice Semolina, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Flavourings, Smoke Flavouring, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Inosinate), Salt

