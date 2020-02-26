Tesco Chicken & Blackbean & Sweet & Sour Chicken Meal Box 1.14Kg

Product Description
- Chicken breast pieces in a black bean and garlic sauce with red and green peppers. Chicken breast pieces coated in cornflour, wheat flour and potato starch in a pineapple, rice vinegar and ginger sauce. Cooked rice with peas and scrambled egg. Mixed vegetables with ginger and soya wrapped in filo pastry. Prawn tapioca crackers.
Quality & Freshness
- At Tesco we have an Agricultural Team who work with farmers and suppliers to continually improve their high standards of quality, farming and welfare. We believe that good animal welfare gives better quality meat, that's why this product is prepared using chicken from farms operating to these standards.
- A taste of China
- Egg fried rice, crispy vegetable spring rolls and prawn crackers
- Pack size: 1140G
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Crustaceans, Eggs, Sesame, Soya, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.Suitable for home freezing (except prawn crackers). Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove outer packaging.
Vegetable spring rolls not suitable for microwave heating.
Prawn crackers do not require heating.
Important
Not suitable for heating from frozen.
Allow trays to stand until they regain their rigidity.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: Pierce film lids several times on the chicken & black bean and sweet & sour chicken, egg fried rice.
Place the chicken & black bean and sweet & sour chicken on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 5 minutes.
Add the egg fried rice to the baking tray and heat for a further 10 minutes.
Remove all pacakging from the vegetable spring rolls, place on the baking tray and heat alongside the other items for a further 15 minutes.
Stir the egg fried rice, chicken & black bean and sweet & sour chicken well before serving with the spring rolls.
Prawn crackers are ready to eat.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30 mins
Preparation and Usage
- Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Warnings
- Caution
- Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain. This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.
Name and address
Return to
Net Contents
1.14kg ℮
Safety information
Caution Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain. This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.
- A taste of China
- Egg fried rice, crispy vegetable spring rolls and prawn crackers
Information
Ingredients
Chicken Breast (34%), Water, Red Pepper, Green Pepper, Onion, Rice Wine, Sugar, Cornflour, Black Soya Bean (2%), Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Sesame Oil, Salt, Soya Bean, Spring Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Rice Vinegar, Treacle, Chicken Extract, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Red Chilli Purée, White Wine Vinegar, Yellow Soya Bean, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Molasses, Spirit Vinegar, Wheat, White Pepper, Yeast Extract Powder, Carrot, Leek, Alcohol, Lemon Peel, Made using Thai Chicken
Allergy Information
- Contains: Crustaceans, Eggs, Sesame, Soya, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.Suitable for home freezing (except prawn crackers). Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Nutrition
Typical Values When heated according to instructions Per 100g When heated according to instructions 1/2 of a pack (175g) Energy 370kJ 647kJ - 88kcal 154kcal Fat 2.4g 4.2g of which saturates 0.4g 0.7g Carbohydrate 6.3g 11.0g of which sugars 4.7g 8.2g Fibre 0.9g 1.6g Protein 9.8g 17.2g Salt 0.7g 1.3g Pack contains 2 servings - -
- A taste of China
- Egg fried rice, crispy vegetable spring rolls and prawn crackers
Information
Ingredients
Water, Long Grain Rice, Sesame Oil, Peas, Pasteurised Egg (3.5%), Rapeseed Oil, Rice Vinegar, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Sugar, White Pepper, Salt, Lemon Juice, Molasses, Soya Bean, Wheat, Alcohol
Allergy Information
- Contains: Crustaceans, Eggs, Sesame, Soya, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.Suitable for home freezing (except prawn crackers). Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Nutrition
Typical Values When heated according to instructions Per 100g When heated according to instructions 1/2 of a pack (150g) Energy 855kJ 1282kJ - 204kcal 306kcal Fat 7.9g 11.9g of which saturates 1.1g 1.7g Carbohydrate 27.1g 40.7g of which sugars 0.4g 0.6g Fibre 2.5g 3.8g Protein 4.8g 7.2g Salt 0.1g 0.1g Pack contains 2 servings - -
- A taste of China
- Egg fried rice, crispy vegetable spring rolls and prawn crackers
Information
Ingredients
Tapioca Starch, Sunflower Oil, Prawn (Crustacean) (22%), Sugar, Sea Salt, Dried Egg
Allergy Information
- Contains: Crustaceans, Eggs, Sesame, Soya, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.Suitable for home freezing (except prawn crackers). Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Nutrition
Typical Values As sold Per 100g As sold 1/2 of a pack (25g) Energy 2236kJ 559kJ - 536kcal 134kcal Fat 31.6g 7.9g of which saturates 2.7g 0.7g Carbohydrate 60.0g 15.0g of which sugars 7.6g 1.9g Fibre 0.7g 0.2g Protein 2.4g 0.6g Salt 1.9g 0.5g Pack contains 2 servings - -
- 1/2 of a meal
- Energy3976kJ 948kcal47%
- Fat37.9g54%
- Saturates7.9g40%
- Sugars31.4g35%
- Salt3.2g53%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 698kJ
- A taste of China
- Egg fried rice, crispy vegetable spring rolls and prawn crackers
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Crustaceans, Eggs, Sesame, Soya, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.Suitable for home freezing (except prawn crackers). Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Nutrition
Typical Values When heated according to instructions Per 100g When heated according to instructions 1/2 of a meal (570g) Energy 698kJ 3976kJ - 166kcal 948kcal Fat 6.7g 37.9g of which saturates 1.4g 7.9g Carbohydrate 18.4g 105.1g of which sugars 5.5g 31.4g Fibre 1.5g 8.6g Protein 7.4g 42.2g Salt 0.6g 3.2g Pack contains 2 servings - -
- A taste of China
- Egg fried rice, crispy vegetable spring rolls and prawn crackers
Information
Ingredients
Chicken Breast (29%), Water, Sugar, Tomato Purée, Pineapple (5%), Rice Vinegar, Cornflour, Onion, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Carrot, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Concentrated Pineapple Juice, Sesame Oil, Ginger Purée, Potato Starch, Rapeseed Oil, White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Colour (Paprika Extract), Raising Agents (Disodium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Molasses, Cinnamon, Cayenne Pepper, Soya Bean, Wheat, Alcohol, Made using Thai Chicken
Allergy Information
- Contains: Crustaceans, Eggs, Sesame, Soya, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.Suitable for home freezing (except prawn crackers). Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Nutrition
Typical Values When heated according to instructions Per 100g When heated according to instructions 1/2 of a pack (180g) Energy 596kJ 1074kJ - 142kcal 256kcal Fat 5.2g 9.4g of which saturates 1.5g 2.7g Carbohydrate 14.8g 26.6g of which sugars 10.3g 18.5g Fibre 1.2g 2.2g Protein 8.4g 15.1g Salt 0.5g 0.9g Pack contains 2 servings - -
- A taste of China
- Egg fried rice, crispy vegetable spring rolls and prawn crackers
Information
Ingredients
Vegetables (48%) [Bean Sprouts, Cabbage, Carrot, Red Pepper, Spring Onion, Water, Chestnut], Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Water, Rice Flour, Sugar, Ginger, Garlic, Salt, Soya Bean, Sesame Oil, Fructose Syrup, Plum Purée, Rice Vinegar, White Pepper, Cornflour, Dried Red Pepper, Roasted Orange Peel, Black Sesame Seed, Yellow Sesame Seed, Japanese Pepper, Seaweed
Allergy Information
- Contains: Crustaceans, Eggs, Sesame, Soya, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.Suitable for home freezing (except prawn crackers). Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Nutrition
Typical Values When heated according to instructions Per 100g When heated according to instructions 2 spring rolls (40g) Energy 1036kJ 415kJ - 248kcal 99kcal Fat 11.5g 4.6g of which saturates 5.3g 2.1g Carbohydrate 29.4g 11.8g of which sugars 5.3g 2.1g Fibre 2.2g 0.9g Protein 5.5g 2.2g Salt 1.1g 0.4g Pack contains 2 servings - -
