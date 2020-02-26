By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chicken & Blackbean & Sweet & Sour Chicken Meal Box 1.14Kg

Tesco Chicken & Blackbean & Sweet & Sour Chicken Meal Box 1.14Kg
£ 7.50
£6.58/kg

Product Description

  Chicken breast pieces in a black bean and garlic sauce with red and green peppers. Chicken breast pieces coated in cornflour, wheat flour and potato starch in a pineapple, rice vinegar and ginger sauce. Cooked rice with peas and scrambled egg. Mixed vegetables with ginger and soya wrapped in filo pastry. Prawn tapioca crackers.
  Quality & Freshness
  At Tesco we have an Agricultural Team who work with farmers and suppliers to continually improve their high standards of quality, farming and welfare. We believe that good animal welfare gives better quality meat, that's why this product is prepared using chicken from farms operating to these standards.
  Box - Recycle
  Clean - Tray - Recycle
  Film - Don't Recycle
  A taste of China
  Egg fried rice, crispy vegetable spring rolls and prawn crackers
  Pack size: 1140G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Crustaceans, Eggs, Sesame, Soya, Wheat
  • May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.Suitable for home freezing (except prawn crackers). Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove outer packaging.
Vegetable spring rolls not suitable for microwave heating.
Prawn crackers do not require heating.
Important
Not suitable for heating from frozen.
Allow trays to stand until they regain their rigidity.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: Pierce film lids several times on the chicken & black bean and sweet & sour chicken, egg fried rice.
Place the chicken & black bean and sweet & sour chicken on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 5 minutes.
Add the egg fried rice to the baking tray and heat for a further 10 minutes.
Remove all pacakging from the vegetable spring rolls, place on the baking tray and heat alongside the other items for a further 15 minutes.
Stir the egg fried rice, chicken & black bean and sweet & sour chicken well before serving with the spring rolls.
Prawn crackers are ready to eat.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30 mins

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution
  • Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain. This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.

Net Contents

1.14kg ℮

Safety information

    Information

    Ingredients

    Chicken Breast (34%), Water, Red Pepper, Green Pepper, Onion, Rice Wine, Sugar, Cornflour, Black Soya Bean (2%), Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Sesame Oil, Salt, Soya Bean, Spring Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Rice Vinegar, Treacle, Chicken Extract, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Red Chilli Purée, White Wine Vinegar, Yellow Soya Bean, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Molasses, Spirit Vinegar, Wheat, White Pepper, Yeast Extract Powder, Carrot, Leek, Alcohol, Lemon Peel, Made using Thai Chicken

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Crustaceans, Eggs, Sesame, Soya, Wheat
    • May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.Suitable for home freezing (except prawn crackers). Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    Pack contains 2 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesWhen heated according to instructions Per 100gWhen heated according to instructions 1/2 of a pack (175g)
    Energy370kJ647kJ
    -88kcal154kcal
    Fat2.4g4.2g
    of which saturates0.4g0.7g
    Carbohydrate6.3g11.0g
    of which sugars4.7g8.2g
    Fibre0.9g1.6g
    Protein9.8g17.2g
    Salt0.7g1.3g
    Pack contains 2 servings--
    Information

    Ingredients

    Water, Long Grain Rice, Sesame Oil, Peas, Pasteurised Egg (3.5%), Rapeseed Oil, Rice Vinegar, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Sugar, White Pepper, Salt, Lemon Juice, Molasses, Soya Bean, Wheat, Alcohol

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Crustaceans, Eggs, Sesame, Soya, Wheat
    • May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.Suitable for home freezing (except prawn crackers). Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    Pack contains 2 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesWhen heated according to instructions Per 100gWhen heated according to instructions 1/2 of a pack (150g)
    Energy855kJ1282kJ
    -204kcal306kcal
    Fat7.9g11.9g
    of which saturates1.1g1.7g
    Carbohydrate27.1g40.7g
    of which sugars0.4g0.6g
    Fibre2.5g3.8g
    Protein4.8g7.2g
    Salt0.1g0.1g
    Pack contains 2 servings--
    Information

    Ingredients

    Tapioca Starch, Sunflower Oil, Prawn (Crustacean) (22%), Sugar, Sea Salt, Dried Egg

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Crustaceans, Eggs, Sesame, Soya, Wheat
    • May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.Suitable for home freezing (except prawn crackers). Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    Pack contains 2 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100gAs sold 1/2 of a pack (25g)
    Energy 2236kJ559kJ
    -536kcal134kcal
    Fat31.6g7.9g
    of which saturates2.7g0.7g
    Carbohydrate60.0g15.0g
    of which sugars7.6g1.9g
    Fibre0.7g0.2g
    Protein2.4g0.6g
    Salt1.9g0.5g
    Pack contains 2 servings--
  • 1/2 of a meal
    • Energy3976kJ 948kcal
      47%
    • Fat37.9g
      54%
    • Saturates7.9g
      40%
    • Sugars31.4g
      35%
    • Salt3.2g
      53%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 698kJ

    Information

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Crustaceans, Eggs, Sesame, Soya, Wheat
    • May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.Suitable for home freezing (except prawn crackers). Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    Pack contains 2 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesWhen heated according to instructions Per 100gWhen heated according to instructions 1/2 of a meal (570g)
    Energy 698kJ3976kJ
    -166kcal948kcal
    Fat6.7g37.9g
    of which saturates1.4g7.9g
    Carbohydrate18.4g105.1g
    of which sugars5.5g31.4g
    Fibre1.5g8.6g
    Protein7.4g42.2g
    Salt0.6g3.2g
    Pack contains 2 servings--
    Information

    Ingredients

    Chicken Breast (29%), Water, Sugar, Tomato Purée, Pineapple (5%), Rice Vinegar, Cornflour, Onion, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Carrot, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Concentrated Pineapple Juice, Sesame Oil, Ginger Purée, Potato Starch, Rapeseed Oil, White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Colour (Paprika Extract), Raising Agents (Disodium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Molasses, Cinnamon, Cayenne Pepper, Soya Bean, Wheat, Alcohol, Made using Thai Chicken

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Crustaceans, Eggs, Sesame, Soya, Wheat
    • May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.Suitable for home freezing (except prawn crackers). Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    Pack contains 2 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesWhen heated according to instructions Per 100gWhen heated according to instructions 1/2 of a pack (180g)
    Energy596kJ1074kJ
    -142kcal256kcal
    Fat5.2g9.4g
    of which saturates1.5g2.7g
    Carbohydrate14.8g26.6g
    of which sugars10.3g18.5g
    Fibre1.2g2.2g
    Protein8.4g15.1g
    Salt0.5g0.9g
    Pack contains 2 servings--
    Information

    Ingredients

    Vegetables (48%) [Bean Sprouts, Cabbage, Carrot, Red Pepper, Spring Onion, Water, Chestnut], Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Water, Rice Flour, Sugar, Ginger, Garlic, Salt, Soya Bean, Sesame Oil, Fructose Syrup, Plum Purée, Rice Vinegar, White Pepper, Cornflour, Dried Red Pepper, Roasted Orange Peel, Black Sesame Seed, Yellow Sesame Seed, Japanese Pepper, Seaweed

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Crustaceans, Eggs, Sesame, Soya, Wheat
    • May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.Suitable for home freezing (except prawn crackers). Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    Pack contains 2 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesWhen heated according to instructions Per 100gWhen heated according to instructions 2 spring rolls (40g)
    Energy1036kJ415kJ
    -248kcal99kcal
    Fat11.5g4.6g
    of which saturates5.3g2.1g
    Carbohydrate29.4g11.8g
    of which sugars5.3g2.1g
    Fibre2.2g0.9g
    Protein5.5g2.2g
    Salt1.1g0.4g
    Pack contains 2 servings--

