Kirstys Spanish Chicken With Brown Basmati Rice 400G

£ 3.00
£7.50/kg

New

This 400g (microwaved) pack contains
  • Energy1640kJ 390kcal
    20%
  • Fat11g
    16%
  • Saturates2g
    10%
  • Sugars9.2g
    10%
  • Salt1.7g
    28%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Chicken Breast Cooked in a Tomato and Paprika Sauce with Lightly Spiced Vegetable Brown Rice
  • Say hello, share your thoughts and find out more about us online at www.kirstys.co.uk
  • Succulent Chicken breast marinated in turmeric and tenderly cooked in a tomato and paprika sauce. Served with lightly spiced, vegetable brown rice.
  • Hello...
  • We're Kirsty's, a small but passionate bunch with a simple idea, to make free-from food that is nutritious, delicious and satisfying.
  • We believe that the food we eat is intrinsically linked to our emotions and how we feel on both the inside and out.
  • It's not always easy to eat the right things, particularly if like my son you suffer with food allergies.
  • So that's why we've thoughtfully created our recipes to help you feel good every day.
  • Kirsty x
  • Free from gluten, wheat and dairy
  • 390 calories 1640kJ
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

Vegetable and Brown Basmati Rice (43%) (Water, Brown Basmati Rice, Sweetcorn, Onion, Mushroom, Red Pepper, Peas, Tomatoes, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Puree, Tomato Puree, Red Chilli Puree, Ground Turmeric, Ground Back Pepper), Tomatoes, Cooked Marinated Chicken (18%) Chicken Breast (Chicken Breast, Salt), Garlic Puree, Rapeseed Oil, Red Chilli Puree, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Cornflour, Tomato Puree, Water, Coriander, Smoked Paprika, White Wine Vinegar, Ground Turmeric, Chilli Powder, Dried Oregano), Onion, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Tomato Puree, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Garlic Puree, Tomato Paste (Roasted Tomato, Sunflower Oil, Water, Tomato Paste, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Sea Salt, Dried Garlic, Ground Black Pepper, Rosemary, Basil), Agave Syrup, Smoked Paprika, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Red Wine Vinegar, Chicken Stock (Chicken, Rehydrated Potato, Yeast Extract, Salt), Red Chilli Puree, Green Chilli Puree, Dried Oregano, Chilli Powder

Allergy Information

  • This meal is allergen free

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly before use. Do not refreeze. Use by date indicated on front of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: The following are guidelines only. For best results microwave. Always endure the product is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: Pre-heat oven to 190C / 375F / Gas Mark 5. Remove outer packaging and pierce film lid on both compartments. Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven, heat for 20 minutes. Remove film lid, serve. Do not reheat.

Produce of

Made in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • WARNING!
  • Although every effort has been made to remove all bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Kirsty's,
  • Malton,
  • YO17 6YA.

Return to

  • Kirsty's,
  • Malton,
  • YO17 6YA.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 400g
Energy kJ410kJ1640kJ
Energy kcal98kcal390kcal
Fat 2.7g11g
(of which saturates)0.5g2g
Carbohydrates 10.5g42g
(of which sugars)2.3g9.2g
Fibre 2.2g8.8g
Protein 6.7g27g
Salt 0.4g1.7g
Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

Safety information

WARNING! Although every effort has been made to remove all bones, some may remain.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Great flavour

5 stars

Really good quality and a lovely flavour, nice amount of spice as well, not over the top. will definitely be in my weekly shop from now on

