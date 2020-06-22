Kirstys Spanish Chicken With Brown Basmati Rice 400G

Great flavour
Really good quality and a lovely flavour, nice amount of spice as well, not over the top. will definitely be in my weekly shop from now on
New
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Vegetable and Brown Basmati Rice (43%) (Water, Brown Basmati Rice, Sweetcorn, Onion, Mushroom, Red Pepper, Peas, Tomatoes, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Puree, Tomato Puree, Red Chilli Puree, Ground Turmeric, Ground Back Pepper), Tomatoes, Cooked Marinated Chicken (18%) Chicken Breast (Chicken Breast, Salt), Garlic Puree, Rapeseed Oil, Red Chilli Puree, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Cornflour, Tomato Puree, Water, Coriander, Smoked Paprika, White Wine Vinegar, Ground Turmeric, Chilli Powder, Dried Oregano), Onion, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Tomato Puree, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Garlic Puree, Tomato Paste (Roasted Tomato, Sunflower Oil, Water, Tomato Paste, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Sea Salt, Dried Garlic, Ground Black Pepper, Rosemary, Basil), Agave Syrup, Smoked Paprika, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Red Wine Vinegar, Chicken Stock (Chicken, Rehydrated Potato, Yeast Extract, Salt), Red Chilli Puree, Green Chilli Puree, Dried Oregano, Chilli Powder
Keep refrigerated.Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly before use. Do not refreeze. Use by date indicated on front of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: The following are guidelines only. For best results microwave. Always endure the product is piping hot throughout before serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: Pre-heat oven to 190C / 375F / Gas Mark 5. Remove outer packaging and pierce film lid on both compartments. Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven, heat for 20 minutes. Remove film lid, serve. Do not reheat.
Made in the U.K.
1 Servings
Sleeve. Recyclable
400g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 400g
|Energy kJ
|410kJ
|1640kJ
|Energy kcal
|98kcal
|390kcal
|Fat
|2.7g
|11g
|(of which saturates)
|0.5g
|2g
|Carbohydrates
|10.5g
|42g
|(of which sugars)
|2.3g
|9.2g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|8.8g
|Protein
|6.7g
|27g
|Salt
|0.4g
|1.7g
|Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
WARNING! Although every effort has been made to remove all bones, some may remain.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020
Average of 5 stars
Help other customers like you
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
Really good quality and a lovely flavour, nice amount of spice as well, not over the top. will definitely be in my weekly shop from now on