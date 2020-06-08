Tesco Sweet Chilli Chicken & Mixed Grains 255G
Offer
- Energy1294kJ 305kcal15%
- Fat1.4g2%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars22.1g25%
- Salt1.8g30%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 508kJ / 120kcal
Product Description
- Bulgur wheat, wheatberries, steamed chicken with sweet chilli dressing, cannellini beans, carrot, red quinoa, lettuce and coriander.
- Mildly spiced
- Mildly spiced
- Pack size: 255G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Grain Mix (44%) [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina, Bulgur Wheat, Red Quinoa], Steamed Chicken (17%)[Chicken Breast, Salt], Sweet Chilli Dressing (16%) [Water, Sugar, Fructose Syrup, Spirit Vinegar, Red Chilli, Cornflour, Salt, Red Chilli Purée, Garlic Purée], Cannellini Beans, Carrot, Apollo Lettuce, Lollo Rosso Lettuce, Coriander.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Made using Thai chicken
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sachet. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
255g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (255g)
|Energy
|508kJ / 120kcal
|1294kJ / 305kcal
|Fat
|0.6g
|1.4g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|20.9g
|53.2g
|Sugars
|8.7g
|22.1g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|4.8g
|Protein
|6.9g
|17.6g
|Salt
|0.7g
|1.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020