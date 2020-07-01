Yeo Valley Organic Super Thick Natural Yogurt 170G
- Strained natural yogurt
- Good things come to those who wait
- This is the thickest, creamiest yogurt we've ever made. Our secret? We kern* it - up to nine times. It makes for a luxurious spoonful that's naturally boosted in protein and even lower in natural sugars.
- *Kern is old Somerset for "thicken". But then we have a funny word for everything.
- OMSCO - The Organic Dairy People
- EU Organic - GB-ORG-05, UK Agriculture
- This pot is made of 100% recycled plastic & card, and it's 100% recyclable
- Rinse - Pot - Recycle
- Sleeve - Recycle
- Film - Don't Recycle
- Organic
- 5% fat
- Made with British milk
- High in protein
- Low in sugar
- No added sugar
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 170G
No added ingredients, This Yogurt contains only Milk's naturally occurring Sugar (Lactose), Contains the following Live Cultures: Lactobacillus Bulgaricus, Streptococcus Thermophilus
- Contains Milk.
Please keep refrigerated.For 'Use By' date, see lid.
- Yeo Valley,
- Blagdon,
- North Somerset,
- BS40 7YE.
170g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|398kJ / 95kcal
|Fat
|5.0g
|of which saturates
|3.4g
|Carbohydrate
|3.5g
|of which sugars
|3.5g
|Protein
|9.0g
|Salt*
|0.09g
|Calcium
|128mg†
|*Salt content is entirely due to naturally occurring sodium
|-
|†16% of the Nutrient Reference Value (800mg/day)
|-
