Tesco Salted Caramel Bar Cake

- Energy946kJ 225kcal11%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1720kJ/410kcal
Product Description
- Caramel flavoured sponge filled with salted caramel sauce, topped with salted caramel frosting and finished with milk chocolate decorations, milk, dark, and white chocolate cereal balls, fudge pieces, white chocolate chips, dark chocolate decorations and edible gold decorations.
- Tray - Recycle
- Film - Don't Recycle
- Salted caramel filling
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Salted Caramel Frosting (25%) [Sugar, Butter (Milk), Double Cream (Milk), Dark Brown Sugar, Salt, Cornflour, Flavouring, Caramelised Sugar Syrup], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Salted Caramel Sauce (8%) [Double Cream (Milk), Dark Brown Sugar, Sugar, Butter (Milk), Water, Cornflour, Salt], Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Treacle, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Milk Chocolate Decorations (2%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Pasteurised Egg White, Palm Oil, Milk, Dark and White Chocolate Cereal Balls [Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Rice Flour, Shea Fat, Palm Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins), Anhydrous Milk Fat, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates), Flavouring, Glazing Agent (Shellac), Stabiliser (Acacia Gum), Coconut Oil, Honey, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Fudge Pieces [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Milk, Palm Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Humectant (Glycerol), Salt], White Chocolate Chips [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Milk Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Dark Chocolate Decorations [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Edible Gold Decorations [Sugar, Rice Flour, Coconut Oil, Shea Fat, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Thickener (Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose), Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide), Glazing Agent (Shellac), Concentrates (Apple Concentrate, Safflower Concentrate, Lemon Concentrate), Tapioca Starch, Flavouring], Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Cane Molasses
Allergy Information
- Also may contain Peanuts and Nuts.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.Best before: see top of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Tip: for the perfect slice, unfold at both ends and peel back the sides. Use a serrated knife and slice with sawing action. Clean blade between slices.
Number of uses
Pack contains 5 servings
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as sold per 100g
|Energy
|1720kJ/410kcal
|Fat
|17.4g
|(of which saturates)
|6.7g
|Carbohydrate
|59.3g
|(of which sugars)
|40.0g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|Protein
|3.6g
|Salt
|0.6g
