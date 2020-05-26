Listerine Mouthwash Teeth & Gum Defence 600Ml
New
Product Description
- LISTERINE M/WASH TEETH & GUM DEFENCE 600ML
- Used twice daily, Listerine® teeth & gum defence provides protection for healthy teeth and gums and a 3x longer lasting clean feeling than brushing alone. Clinically proven to:
- Strengthen teeth to protect against cavities
- Reduce plaque to keep gums healthy and even work below the gumline
- Freshen breath
- Green Dot
- Listerine® is a registered trade mark.
- With fluoride for stronger teeth reduces plaque and even works below the gumline
- Pack size: 600ML
Information
Ingredients
[PR-014046], Aqua, Alcohol, Sorbitol, Poloxamer 407, Benzoic Acid, Sodium Saccharin, Eucalyptol, Methyl Salicylate, Aroma, Thymol, Sodium Fluoride, Menthol, Sodium Benzoate, CI 47005, CI 42053, Contains Sodium Fluoride (220 ppm F)
Produce of
Made in Italy
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Especially effective when used morning and evening after brushing. Pour 20 ml (4 x 5 ml teaspoonfuls) into a glass, rinse around teeth and gums for 30 seconds, then spit out.
Warnings
- Not suitable for use in children under 12 years. Do not swallow. If swallowed, get medical help. Do not use if allergic to any of the ingredients. Stop use and ask a dentist if oral irritation occurs. Keep out of the reach of children.
Name and address
- Johnson & Johnson Limited,
- Maidenhead,
- UK,
- SL6 3UG.
- Johnson & Johnson (Ireland) Limited,
- Airton Road,
Return to
- Johnson & Johnson Limited,
- Maidenhead,
- UK,
- SL6 3UG.
- Careline: 0808 238 9999
- Johnson & Johnson (Ireland) Limited,
- Airton Road,
- Tallaght,
- Dublin 24,
- Ireland.
- Careline: 1800 22 0044
Lower age limit
12 Years
Net Contents
600ml ℮
Safety information
Not suitable for use in children under 12 years. Do not swallow. If swallowed, get medical help. Do not use if allergic to any of the ingredients. Stop use and ask a dentist if oral irritation occurs. Keep out of the reach of children.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020