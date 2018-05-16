London Beer Factory Fuzzy Recall Ipa 440Ml
- LONDON BEER FCTRY FUZZY RECALL IPA 440ML
- Fuzzy Recall - A generously hopped East Coast IPA, showcasing the best of hops such as Cashmere and Idaho 7. Originally brewed in collaboration with Danish haze-maestros Gamma this is a hoppy, hazy, and juicy IPA. Tropical fruit flavours dominate while the malt provides the perfectly smooth drinking foundation.
- Malt
- Marris Otter, Lager, Wheat & Oats
- Hops
- Cashmere, Ekuanot, Idaho 7 & Azacca
- Originally brewed in collaboration with Gamma Brewing Co.
- 2.8 Units per bottle
- Pack size: 440ML
Water, Malted Barley, Malted Oats, Malted Wheat, Hops, Yeast
- Contains Gluten
2.8
6.3% vol
Beer
Ambient
Always store cold. Store upright.Best Before: See Bottom of Can.
- Always serve cold.
- Contains Yeast
- The London Beer Factory,
- Unit 4,
- Hamilton Road,
- West Norwood,
- London,
- SE27 9SF.
440ml ℮
