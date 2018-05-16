By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
London Beer Factory Fuzzy Recall Ipa 440Ml

London Beer Factory Fuzzy Recall Ipa 440Ml
Product Description

  • LONDON BEER FCTRY FUZZY RECALL IPA 440ML
  • Fuzzy Recall - A generously hopped East Coast IPA, showcasing the best of hops such as Cashmere and Idaho 7. Originally brewed in collaboration with Danish haze-maestros Gamma this is a hoppy, hazy, and juicy IPA. Tropical fruit flavours dominate while the malt provides the perfectly smooth drinking foundation.
  • Malt
  • Marris Otter, Lager, Wheat & Oats
  • Hops
  • Cashmere, Ekuanot, Idaho 7 & Azacca
  • Originally brewed in collaboration with Gamma Brewing Co.
  • 2.8 Units per bottle
  • Please visit drinkaware.co.uk
  • Metal - recycles™ forever
  • Progressive & independent beer
  • SIBA - Assured Independent British Craft Brewer
  • Contains yeast
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 440ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Malted Oats, Malted Wheat, Hops, Yeast

Allergy Information

  • Contains Gluten

Alcohol Units

2.8

ABV

6.3% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Always store cold. Store upright.Best Before: See Bottom of Can.

Preparation and Usage

  • Always serve cold.

Additives

  • Contains Yeast

Name and address

  • The London Beer Factory,
  • Unit 4,
  • Hamilton Road,
  • West Norwood,
  • London,
  • SE27 9SF.

Return to

  • The London Beer Factory,
  • Unit 4,
  • Hamilton Road,
  • West Norwood,
  • London,
  • SE27 9SF.
  • thelondonbeerfactory.com

Net Contents

440ml ℮

Using Product Information

