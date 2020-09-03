Tesco Salmon Prawn & Surimi California Rolls 259G

I am really sorry, but this is probably the worst
I am really sorry, but this is probably the worst sushi I've ever have. The rice is too dried, overall tasteless. Please speak/change supplier.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 761kJ / 181kcal
INGREDIENTS: Cooked White Sushi Rice [Water, White Rice, Rice Vinegar, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Salt], Low Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Smoked Salmon (Fish) (3%), Prawn (Crustacean) (3%), Spicy Mayonnaise Sachet [Rapeseed Oil, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Egg Yolk, Red Chilli Purée, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Salt, Cornflour, Colours (Paprika Extract, Curcumin)], Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Edamame Soya Beans, Soy Sauce Bottle [Water, Soya Bean, Salt, Vinegar], White Sesame Seeds, White Fish, Black Sesame Seeds, Nori Seaweed, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Corn Starch, Salt, Cornflour, Pasteurised Egg White, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Potato Starch, Horseradish Powder, Red Chilli Purée, Mustard Powder, Garlic Purée, Flavouring, Colours (Lycopene, Paprika Extract, Curcumin).
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
For best results remove from the refrigerator 30 minutes before eating.
1 Servings
259g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (259g)
|Energy
|761kJ / 181kcal
|1971kJ / 468kcal
|Fat
|5.4g
|14.0g
|Saturates
|0.6g
|1.6g
|Carbohydrate
|28.0g
|72.5g
|Sugars
|2.6g
|6.7g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|3.9g
|Protein
|4.3g
|11.1g
|Salt
|0.7g
|1.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Caution: This product can contain minor bones..Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020
Average of 1 stars
Help other customers like you
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
I am really sorry, but this is probably the worst sushi I've ever have. The rice is too dried, overall tasteless. Please speak/change supplier.