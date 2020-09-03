By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Salmon Prawn & Surimi California Rolls 259G

£ 3.00
£1.16/100g
Each pack
  • Energy1971kJ 468kcal
    23%
  • Fat14.0g
    20%
  • Saturates1.6g
    8%
  • Sugars6.7g
    7%
  • Salt1.9g
    32%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 761kJ / 181kcal

Product Description

  • 5 Smoked salmon and low fat soft cheese California rolls with a black sesame seed coating, 5 prawn and sriracha mayonnaise with pepper California rolls with a white sesame seed coating, 5 surimi and edamame soya beans with wasabi mayonnaise California rolls with a white and black sesame seed coating, a spicy mayonnaise sachet and a bottle of soy sauce.
  • Tesco Salmon, prawn & surimi california rolls Rolled salmon and soft cheese mini California rolls, prawn sriracha mayo with pepper mini california rolls, surimi & edamame wasabi mayo mini california rolls Our sushi rice is cooked in traditional Japanese pots, seasoned and then hand filled with carefully selected ingredients to deliver a taste of Japan
  • Pack size: 259G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked White Sushi Rice [Water, White Rice, Rice Vinegar, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Salt], Low Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Smoked Salmon (Fish) (3%), Prawn (Crustacean) (3%), Spicy Mayonnaise Sachet [Rapeseed Oil, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Egg Yolk, Red Chilli Purée, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Salt, Cornflour, Colours (Paprika Extract, Curcumin)], Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Edamame Soya Beans, Soy Sauce Bottle [Water, Soya Bean, Salt, Vinegar], White Sesame Seeds, White Fish, Black Sesame Seeds, Nori Seaweed, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Corn Starch, Salt, Cornflour, Pasteurised Egg White, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Potato Starch, Horseradish Powder, Red Chilli Purée, Mustard Powder, Garlic Purée, Flavouring, Colours (Lycopene, Paprika Extract, Curcumin).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Preparation and Usage

  • For best results remove from the refrigerator 30 minutes before eating.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain minor bones..Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Net Contents

259g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (259g)
Energy761kJ / 181kcal1971kJ / 468kcal
Fat5.4g14.0g
Saturates0.6g1.6g
Carbohydrate28.0g72.5g
Sugars2.6g6.7g
Fibre1.5g3.9g
Protein4.3g11.1g
Salt0.7g1.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Caution: This product can contain minor bones..Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

I am really sorry, but this is probably the worst

1 stars

I am really sorry, but this is probably the worst sushi I've ever have. The rice is too dried, overall tasteless. Please speak/change supplier.

