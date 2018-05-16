Tropicana Lean Orange & Clementine Juice 900Ml

- Energy172 kJ 40 kcal2%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars7.8g9%
- Salt0g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 114 kJ/27 kcal
Product Description
- Blend of four fruit juices and purees with water and natural flavouring
- - 900ml bottle of Tropicana Lean citrus fruit juice drink
- - A refreshing juice drink with orange, clementine, peach and lemon with no added sugar or sweeteners
- - This bottle contains 6 servings
- - Tropicana Lean fruit juice drinks have 40% less sugar and 40% less calories (compared to fruit juice on average)
- - This bottle is made from 100% recycled plastic, widely recycled
- - Keep Tropicana Lean refrigerated, shake well before serving and consume within 5 days of opening
- At Tropicana, we create delicious fruit juices and fruit blends with only best natural produce. Containing pressed fruit juice and only natural sugars, Tropicana juices are the perfect addition to breakfasts, lunchboxes and more. Discover the full range of family-sized cartons, fruit juices and blends, and smaller bottles for refreshment on-the-go.
- This Bottle is Made from 100% Recycled Plastic
- The Planet's Future is in Our Hands
- Cap On - Recycle
- Please Recycle Bottle with Cap
- Orange + clementine
- No added sugars or sweeteners - contains naturally occurring sugars
- Pack size: 900ML
- No added sugars
Information
Ingredients
Fruit Juices and Purees (68%) (Orange (38%), Clementine (22%), Peach, Lemon), Water (32%), Natural Flavouring
Storage
Keep Refrigerated.Consume within 5 days after opening. Best before: See bottle.
Number of uses
Contains 6 servings of 150ml
Name and address
- Tropicana,
- PO Box 6642,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8WZ,
- UK.
- PepsiCo Ireland Food and Beverages UC,
Return to
- Tropicana,
- PO Box 6642,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8WZ,
- UK.
- UK 0800 032 4460
- ROl 1800 509 408
- PepsiCo Ireland Food and Beverages UC,
- Dublin 18,
- DY18 Y3Y9.
Net Contents
900ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 150ml (%*)
|Energy
|114 kJ/27 kcal
|172 kJ/40 kcal (2%*)
|Fat
|0g
|0g (0%*)
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g (0%*)
|Carbohydrate
|6.3g
|9.5g
|of which sugars*
|5.2g
|7.8g (9%*)
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0.4g
|0.6g
|Salt
|0g
|0g (0%*)
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|*Contains naturally occurring sugars
