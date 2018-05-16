By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tropicana Lean Orange & Clementine Juice 900Ml

image 1 of Tropicana Lean Orange & Clementine Juice 900Ml
£ 2.75
£0.31/100ml
Each 150ml serving
  • Energy172 kJ 40 kcal
    2%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars7.8g
    9%
  • Salt0g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 114 kJ/27 kcal

Product Description

  • Blend of four fruit juices and purees with water and natural flavouring
  • - 900ml bottle of Tropicana Lean citrus fruit juice drink
  • - A refreshing juice drink with orange, clementine, peach and lemon with no added sugar or sweeteners
  • - This bottle contains 6 servings
  • - Tropicana Lean fruit juice drinks have 40% less sugar and 40% less calories (compared to fruit juice on average)
  • - This bottle is made from 100% recycled plastic, widely recycled
  • - Keep Tropicana Lean refrigerated, shake well before serving and consume within 5 days of opening
  • At Tropicana, we create delicious fruit juices and fruit blends with only best  natural produce. Containing pressed fruit juice and only natural sugars, Tropicana juices are the perfect addition to breakfasts, lunchboxes and more. Discover the full range of family-sized cartons, fruit juices and blends, and smaller bottles for refreshment on-the-go.
  • This Bottle is Made from 100% Recycled Plastic
  • The Planet's Future is in Our Hands
  • Cap On - Recycle
  • Please Recycle Bottle with Cap
  • Orange + clementine
  • No added sugars or sweeteners - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Pack size: 900ML
  • No added sugars

Information

Ingredients

Fruit Juices and Purees (68%) (Orange (38%), Clementine (22%), Peach, Lemon), Water (32%), Natural Flavouring

Storage

Keep Refrigerated.Consume within 5 days after opening. Best before: See bottle.

Number of uses

Contains 6 servings of 150ml

Name and address

  • Tropicana,
  • PO Box 6642,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8WZ,
  • UK.
  • PepsiCo Ireland Food and Beverages UC,

Return to

  • Tropicana,
  • PO Box 6642,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8WZ,
  • UK.
  • UK 0800 032 4460
  • ROl 1800 509 408
  • PepsiCo Ireland Food and Beverages UC,
  • Dublin 18,
  • DY18 Y3Y9.

Net Contents

900ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 150ml (%*)
Energy114 kJ/27 kcal172 kJ/40 kcal (2%*)
Fat0g0g (0%*)
of which saturates0g0g (0%*)
Carbohydrate6.3g9.5g
of which sugars*5.2g7.8g (9%*)
Fibre0g0g
Protein0.4g0.6g
Salt0g0g (0%*)
Contains 6 servings of 150ml--
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
*Contains naturally occurring sugars--

