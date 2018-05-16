Hearty Food Co. Popcorn Fish Bites 200g

- Energy1019kJ 243kcal12%
Product Description
- Formed Alaska pollock (Theragra chalcogramma) pieces in breadcrumb.
- Tasty white fish bites coated in a crispy, golden crumb. At the HEARTY FOOD Co, we’re all about tasty meals that’ll bring smiles to your table. We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food in yours – perfect for keeping those hungry mouths happy. Tuck in This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC’s standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery, www.msc.org Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- Tasty white fish bites coated in a crispy, golden crumb. We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food in yours. Tuck in
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pollock (Fish) (50%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Durum Wheat Semolina, Maize Flour, Wheat Starch, Yeast, Rice Flour, Salt, Yeast Extract, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Black Pepper Extract, Sunflower Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Warnings
- Caution: This product can contain minor bones..
Net Contents
200g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (91g**)
|Energy
|1119kJ / 267kcal
|1019kJ / 243kcal
|Fat
|10.1g
|9.2g
|Saturates
|1.2g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|30.8g
|28.0g
|Sugars
|0.9g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|1.3g
|Protein
|12.4g
|11.3g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 200g typically weighs 182g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
