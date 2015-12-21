By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Dinosaurs Top Tumps Cards

4.8(12)Write a review
Dinosaurs Top Tumps Cards
£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Product Description

  • Classic Top Trumps card game
  • Learn incredible dinosaur facts
  • Features stunning illustrations
  • Find out the killer rating for a Tyrannosaurus Rex, the length of a Centrosaurus and the weight of a Protoceratops in this edition of Top Trumps - Dinosaurs
  • What is it about dinosaurs that makes them so appealing to generation after generation? Whatever it is we've got it in bucketloads. Full of beautiful, realistic and dramatic illustrations, Gigatosaurus, Velociraptor, Brachiosaurus and Triceratops all feature. If you don't know your Archaeopteryx from your Euoplocephalus you need this Top Trumps pack now!
  • Entertaining educational card game loved for bringing your favourite dinosaurs to life
  • Play Top Trumps anytime, anywhere, with as many people as you like

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

12 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Great game!!

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

Bought this as a Christmas present so haven't played yet but can't wait to play with my son as we love top trumps!!!

Excellent gift

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

I bought this for my dinosaur mad 6 year old grandson. He LOVES them, if he's not playing Top Trumps he's looking at the pictures or reading dinosaur facts! A great gift.

Good statistics

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

Bought for my sons birthday he loves it. Good solid box and cards of good quality

Classic

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

I bought this as an extra for my sons 6th birthday and he loves it! Great to take out and keep him entertained

Great game

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

After seeing Jurrasic World, my 7yr old grandson was very keen to get his hands on dinosaur top trumps. Tesco delivered. ....right to the shop just a few metres away.

Educational and fun

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

Purchased as gift for grandson. He loves maths and dinosaurs.

Fantastic fun

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

I bought this for my 6 year old and he absolutely loves it! Factual and fun. A game for all occasions!

hours of fun fun

4 stars

Review from tesco.com

Got for my 7 yr old son...who has just discovered trumps and loves dinosaurs...so win win really

My 3 year old loves these and so do we

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

My little boy is 3 and loves these, but also me and my husband do. Well worth the money.

Fab Top Trumps

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

I bought these cards for my nephew's 6th birthday and he was delighted with them.

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Dinosaur Ball Blaster

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

£ 3.50
£3.50/each

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

New

Lego Dots Bracelets

Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown, to make a request for a preference please use the picker notes available on checkout

£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown, to make a request for a preference please use the picker notes available on checkout

Rosedene Farms Blueberries 125G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.89
£7.12/kg

Aldi Price Match

5 Second Rule Junior

£ 13.00
£13.00/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here