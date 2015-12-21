Dinosaurs Top Tumps Cards

Great game!!
Bought this as a Christmas present so haven't played yet but can't wait to play with my son as we love top trumps!!!
Excellent gift
I bought this for my dinosaur mad 6 year old grandson. He LOVES them, if he's not playing Top Trumps he's looking at the pictures or reading dinosaur facts! A great gift.
Good statistics
Bought for my sons birthday he loves it. Good solid box and cards of good quality
Classic
I bought this as an extra for my sons 6th birthday and he loves it! Great to take out and keep him entertained
Great game
After seeing Jurrasic World, my 7yr old grandson was very keen to get his hands on dinosaur top trumps. Tesco delivered. ....right to the shop just a few metres away.
Educational and fun
Purchased as gift for grandson. He loves maths and dinosaurs.
Fantastic fun
I bought this for my 6 year old and he absolutely loves it! Factual and fun. A game for all occasions!
hours of fun fun
Got for my 7 yr old son...who has just discovered trumps and loves dinosaurs...so win win really
My 3 year old loves these and so do we
My little boy is 3 and loves these, but also me and my husband do. Well worth the money.
Fab Top Trumps
I bought these cards for my nephew's 6th birthday and he was delighted with them.