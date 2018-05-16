Barilla Voiello Linguini Trenette 500G

Product Description
- Durum wheat semolina pasta.
- Green Dot
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Ingredients
Durum Wheat Semolina of variety "Aureo", Water
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Soybeans.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Made in Italy
Preparation and Usage
- Cooking time 8 minutes.
Number of uses
The package contains 6 servings approximately
Name and address
- Barilla G. e. R. Fratelli Società per Azioni,
- Via Mantova 166,
- Parma,
- Italia.
Importer address
- Euro Food Brands,
- 1 Kimbell Mews,
- NN2 8XB.
Return to
- Euro Food Brands,
- 1 Kimbell Mews,
- NN2 8XB.
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g
|85 g(1)
|%RI(2) / 85 g
|Energy
|1521 kJ - 359 kcal
|1293 kJ - 305 kcal
|15%
|Fat
|2,0 g
|1,7 g
|2%
|Of which: Saturates
|0,4 g
|0,3 g
|2%
|Carbohydrate
|69,7 g
|59,2 g
|23%
|Of which: Sugars
|3,5 g
|3,0 g
|3%
|Fibre
|3,0 g
|2,6 g
|-
|Protein
|14,0 g
|11,9 g
|24%
|Salt
|0,013 g
|0,011 g
|0%
|(1)85g = Example of a serving
|-
|-
|-
|(2)RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
