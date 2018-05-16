Juul Pods X 4 Royal Creme 18Mg

Product Description
- Royal Creme
- Royal Creme is a rich cacao flavour with notes of Madagascar vanilla.
- JUULpods are designed to fit the JUUL Vapouriser. Only use JUULpods in your JUUL Vapouriser.
- Our JUULsalts™ e-liquid contain nicotine salts found in the tobacco leaf, rather than free-base nicotine used in most e-cigarettes and vapourizers. Together with temperature-regulated vapour technology, this proprietary chemistry enables JUUL to deliver a vapour experience like no other.
Information
Warnings
- NOT FOR SALE TO MINORS: This is an age-restricted product and age verification is required at sale.
- Warning: This product contains nicotine. Nicotine is an addictive substance
Net Contents
4 x Pack
Safety information
NOT FOR SALE TO MINORS: This is an age-restricted product and age verification is required at sale. Warning: This product contains nicotine. Nicotine is an addictive substance
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020