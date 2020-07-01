By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fage Trublend Mango Yogurt 150G

Fage Trublend Mango Yogurt 150G
£ 1.20
£0.80/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Low Fat Greek Recipe Strained Yoghurt with Mango
  • Pronounced: Fa-yeh!
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • No sweeteners
  • Gluten free
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 150G
  • No added sugar
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

Strained Yoghurt [Pasteurised Skimmed Milk, Cream (Milk), Cultures], Mango and Mango Puree (8%), Water, Oligofructose (Fibre), Maize Starch, Natural Flavouring, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Carrot Juice Concentrate, Live Active Yoghurt Cultures (L. Bulgaricus, S. Thermophilus, L. Acidophilus, Bifidus, L. Casei)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigeratedDo not freeze Use By: See Lid

Additives

  • Free From Sweeteners

Name and address

  • FAGE International S.A.,
  • 145, Rue du Kiem,
  • L-8030 Strassen,
  • Luxembourg.

Importer address

  • FAGE UK Ltd.,
  • 134 Buckingham Palace Rd,
  • Belgravia,
  • London,
  • SW1W 9SA.

Return to

  • FAGE UK Ltd.,
  • 134 Buckingham Palace Rd,
  • Belgravia,
  • London,
  • SW1W 9SA.
  • uk.fage

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper cup (150g)
Energy 309 kJ467 kJ
-(74 kcal)(111 kcal)
Fat 1.6 g2.5 g
of which saturates 1.0 g1.6 g
Carbohydrate 4.8 g7.2 g
of which sugars 3.7 g5.6 g
Protein 8.0 g12.0 g
Salt 0.09 g0.14 g
Calcium 96 mg144 mg*
*18% of nutrient reference values--

