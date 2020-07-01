Fage Trublend Mango Yogurt 150G
Product Description
- Low Fat Greek Recipe Strained Yoghurt with Mango
- Pronounced: Fa-yeh!
- No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
- No sweeteners
- Gluten free
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
Strained Yoghurt [Pasteurised Skimmed Milk, Cream (Milk), Cultures], Mango and Mango Puree (8%), Water, Oligofructose (Fibre), Maize Starch, Natural Flavouring, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Carrot Juice Concentrate, Live Active Yoghurt Cultures (L. Bulgaricus, S. Thermophilus, L. Acidophilus, Bifidus, L. Casei)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigeratedDo not freeze Use By: See Lid
Additives
- Free From Sweeteners
Name and address
- FAGE International S.A.,
- 145, Rue du Kiem,
- L-8030 Strassen,
- Luxembourg.
Importer address
- FAGE UK Ltd.,
- 134 Buckingham Palace Rd,
- Belgravia,
- London,
- SW1W 9SA.
Return to
- uk.fage
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per cup (150g)
|Energy
|309 kJ
|467 kJ
|-
|(74 kcal)
|(111 kcal)
|Fat
|1.6 g
|2.5 g
|of which saturates
|1.0 g
|1.6 g
|Carbohydrate
|4.8 g
|7.2 g
|of which sugars
|3.7 g
|5.6 g
|Protein
|8.0 g
|12.0 g
|Salt
|0.09 g
|0.14 g
|Calcium
|96 mg
|144 mg*
|*18% of nutrient reference values
|-
|-
