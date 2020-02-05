By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Muller Light Hot Cross Bun Yogurt 160G

Muller Light Hot Cross Bun Yogurt 160G
£ 0.70
£0.44/100g

New

Product Description

  • Smooth hot cross bun flavour fat free yogurt with sweetener
  • Müller Light yogurts are now thicker and creamier tasting than ever whilst having no added sugar, fat free, high in protein and only 99 calories or less. A delicious yogurt snack to enjoy anytime of the day, with all the tasty varieties on offer, the toughest choice is deciding which one to try next! Enjoy no added sugar, fat free Müller Light Strawberry yogurt at only 99 calories or less per pot.
  • Contains a source of Phenylalanine.
  • Contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 160G
  • No added sugar
  • Fat free
  • High in protein

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Water, Modified Maize Starch, Orange Juice from Concentrate (0.5%), Flavourings, Sweetener: Aspartame, Colour: Plain Caramel, Stabiliser: Pectin, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Best before see lid.

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.
  • Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
  • 8th Floor,
  • Block E Iveagh Court,

Return to

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.
  • Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
  • 8th Floor,
  • Block E Iveagh Court,
  • Harcourt Road,
  • Dublin 2.
  • www.muller.co.uk

Net Contents

160g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 203kJ(48kcal)
Fat <0.5g
of which saturates 0.1g
Carbohydrate 6.2g
of which sugars 5.3g
Protein 4.8g
Salt 0.2g
Calcium 136mg 27% of NRV per pot
NRV is Nutrient Reference Value-

