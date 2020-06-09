Yo! Crispy Katsu Curry Crackers 60G

Product Description
- Katsu Curry Flavour Tapioca Snacks
- At YO! we're always thinking up ways to bring the flavours of Japan back to the UK. Based on a classic YO! dish, we've developed these crunchy crackers to enjoy whenever you want to sneak in a snack!
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 60G
Information
Ingredients
Tapioca Flour, Sunflower Oil, Katsu Curry Flavour [Sugar, Rice Flour, Salt, Yeast Extract, Spices (Cumin, Coriander, Turmeric, Ginger, Cayenne, White Pepper, Cloves), Onion Powder, Maltodextrin, Flavouring, Soya Sauce (Soybeans, Wheat, Salt), Spirit Vinegar, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid], Sugar, Salt, Whole Egg Powder
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Number of uses
Pack contains 3 servings
Name and address
- Produced for:
- YO!,
- 95 Farringdon Road,
- London,
- EC1R 3BT,
- United Kingdom.
Net Contents
60g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Per 20g Serving
|% adult RI per 20g Serving
|Energy
|2214kJ/
|443kJ/
|530kcal
|106kcal
|5%
|Fat
|30.1g
|6.0g
|9%
|of which Saturates
|3.4g
|0.7g
|4%
|Carbohydrate
|63.5g
|12.7g
|of which sugars
|7.0g
|1.4g
|2%
|Fibre
|0.2g
|<0.1g
|Protein
|1.1g
|0.2g
|Salt
|2.49g
|0.50g
|8%
|RI = reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
