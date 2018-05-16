Tesco Chicken Katsu Wrap

- Energy1760kJ 419kcal21%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1760kJ / 419kcal
Product Description
- Breaded chicken goujons with katsu sauce and spinach in a plain tortilla.
- Our chefs' recipe layers breaded chicken, katsu curry sauce, coconut & mango chutney and spinach in a tortilla wrap CAREFULLY HAND PACKED EVERY DAY
- LIMITED EDITION
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chicken Breast (19%), Water, Spinach, Greek Style Yogurt (Milk), Palm Oil, Coconut Milk [Coconut Extract, Water], Apple, Cornflour, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Roast Onion, Humectant (Glycerol), Spices, Tomato Paste, Mango, Rice Vinegar, Roast Garlic Purée, Desiccated Coconut, Salt, Potato Starch, White Wine Vinegar, Lemon Juice, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Black Pepper, Cane Molasses, Soya Bean, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Onion Salt, Garlic Salt, White Pepper, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Lime Juice, Garlic Powder, Barley Malt Extract, Mustard Seed, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Lime Zest, Celery Seed, Cayenne Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Made using Thai chicken.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Film. Recycle with bags at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Each pack
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1760kJ / 419kcal
|994kJ / 237kcal
|Fat
|15.8g
|8.9g
|Saturates
|6.2g
|3.5g
|Carbohydrate
|51.3g
|29.0g
|Sugars
|6.9g
|3.9g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|1.3g
|Protein
|16.8g
|9.5g
|Salt
|1.4g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
