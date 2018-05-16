By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chicken Katsu Wrap

Tesco Chicken Katsu Wrap

Each pack
  • Energy1760kJ 419kcal
    21%
  • Fat15.8g
    23%
  • Saturates6.2g
    31%
  • Sugars6.9g
    8%
  • Salt1.4g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1760kJ / 419kcal

Product Description

  • Breaded chicken goujons with katsu sauce and spinach in a plain tortilla.
  • Our chefs' recipe layers breaded chicken, katsu curry sauce, coconut & mango chutney and spinach in a tortilla wrap CAREFULLY HAND PACKED EVERY DAY
  • LIMITED EDITION

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chicken Breast (19%), Water, Spinach, Greek Style Yogurt (Milk), Palm Oil, Coconut Milk [Coconut Extract, Water], Apple, Cornflour, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Roast Onion, Humectant (Glycerol), Spices, Tomato Paste, Mango, Rice Vinegar, Roast Garlic Purée, Desiccated Coconut, Salt, Potato Starch, White Wine Vinegar, Lemon Juice, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Black Pepper, Cane Molasses, Soya Bean, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Onion Salt, Garlic Salt, White Pepper, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Lime Juice, Garlic Powder, Barley Malt Extract, Mustard Seed, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Lime Zest, Celery Seed, Cayenne Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Made using Thai chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Film. Recycle with bags at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesEach packPer 100g
Energy1760kJ / 419kcal994kJ / 237kcal
Fat15.8g8.9g
Saturates6.2g3.5g
Carbohydrate51.3g29.0g
Sugars6.9g3.9g
Fibre2.3g1.3g
Protein16.8g9.5g
Salt1.4g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

