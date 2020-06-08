By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Tomato, Mozzarella & Pesto Wrap

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Tomato, Mozzarella & Pesto Wrap
£ 2.75
£2.75/each

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy1952kJ 467kcal
    23%
  • Fat24.2g
    35%
  • Saturates10.0g
    50%
  • Sugars8.0g
    9%
  • Salt1.4g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1148kJ / 274kcal

Product Description

  • Mozzarella cheese and tomato with pesto sauce and spinach in a plain tortilla.
  • Limited Edition. Soft white tortilla filled with Mozzarella, fresh tomato and basil pesto. Carefully hand packed every day Our wraps are made using selected ingredients, then expertly hand rolled in a soft tortilla.
  • Limited Edition. Soft white tortilla filled with Mozzarella, fresh tomato and basil pesto. Carefully hand packed every day Our wraps are made using selected ingredients, then expertly hand rolled in a soft tortilla.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (17%), Spinach, Tomato (5%), Basil, Rapeseed Oil, Lemon Juice, Palm Oil, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Regato Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (2%), Humectant (Glycerol), Cornflour, Toasted Pine Nuts, Sugar, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Salt, Garlic Purée.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy1148kJ / 274kcal1952kJ / 467kcal
Fat14.2g24.2g
Saturates5.9g10.0g
Carbohydrate26.1g44.3g
Sugars4.7g8.0g
Fibre1.2g2.0g
Protein9.9g16.8g
Salt0.8g1.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Strawberries 400G

£ 2.00
£5.00/kg

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here