Tesco Tomato, Mozzarella & Pesto Wrap
- Energy1952kJ 467kcal23%
- Fat24.2g35%
- Saturates10.0g50%
- Sugars8.0g9%
- Salt1.4g23%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1148kJ / 274kcal
Product Description
- Mozzarella cheese and tomato with pesto sauce and spinach in a plain tortilla.
- Limited Edition. Soft white tortilla filled with Mozzarella, fresh tomato and basil pesto. Carefully hand packed every day Our wraps are made using selected ingredients, then expertly hand rolled in a soft tortilla.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (17%), Spinach, Tomato (5%), Basil, Rapeseed Oil, Lemon Juice, Palm Oil, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Regato Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (2%), Humectant (Glycerol), Cornflour, Toasted Pine Nuts, Sugar, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Salt, Garlic Purée.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack
|Energy
|1148kJ / 274kcal
|1952kJ / 467kcal
|Fat
|14.2g
|24.2g
|Saturates
|5.9g
|10.0g
|Carbohydrate
|26.1g
|44.3g
|Sugars
|4.7g
|8.0g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|2.0g
|Protein
|9.9g
|16.8g
|Salt
|0.8g
|1.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
