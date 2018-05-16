T. Mediterranean Inspired Ckn Meatballs 336g

- Energy508kJ 121kcal6%
Product Description
- Chopped and shaped chicken with a tomato and herb seasoning.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Assured Food Standards - Chicken
- A taste of Italy
- Finely ground and seasoned with a Mediterranean inspired flavour
- Made using British chicken
- Pack size: 336G
Information
Ingredients
Chicken (80%), Tomato Paste, Rise Flour, Sugar, Gram Flour, Onion, Basil, Oregano, Black Pepper, Cornflour, Salt Maltodextrin, Tomato Powder, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Red Pepper, Paprika, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Thyme, Rapeseed Oil, Colour (Paprika Extract), Dextrose, Sunflower Oil, Cane Molasses, Lemon Oil
Allergy Information
- Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Once opened, use immediately. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Pre-heat oven. Place chicken meatballs on a baking tray in the centre of oven.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20 mins
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is cooked thoroughly before serving. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Wash hands, utensils and all surfaces after touching raw chicken. To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat food.
Preparation and Usage
- Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Warnings
- Caution
- Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
Net Contents
336g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|When cooked according to instructions Per 100g
|When cooked according to instructions 3 meatballs (approx. 64g**)
|Energy
|793kJ
|508kJ
|-
|188kcal
|121kcal
|Fat
|6.1g
|3.9g
|of which saturates
|1.7g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|11.3g
|7.2g
|of which sugars
|4.7g
|3.0g
|Fibre
|0.2g
|0.1g
|Protein
|21.9g
|14.0g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.5g
|**When cooked according to instruction 336g typically weighs 256g
Safety information
