Sister Hydro Strawberry & Lime Tablets 20 X4.5G

Product Description
- Strawberry & Lime flavoured electrolyte mix with natural green tea extract and added sweetener.
- Informed
- We Test You Trust
- Sport banned substance tested every batch
- SiS Hydro should be used as part of a balanced diet and healthy life style.
- Trusted quality since 1992
- Natural flavours
- With added B vitamins
- Zero sugar
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 90G
- Zero sugar
Information
Ingredients
Citric Acid, Electrolytes (34%) (Sodium Bicarbonate, Sodium Chloride, Calcium Carbonate, Potassium Chloride, Tricalcium Phosphate, Magnesium Carbonate), Sorbitol, Inulin, Flavouring, Green Tea Extract (2.3%) (Green Tea Extract, Maltodextrin), Starch, Colour (Beetroot Red), Sweetener (Sucralose), B Vitamins (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Riboflavin 5-Phosphate, Thiamin Hydrochloride)
Storage
Store in a cool dry place out of the reach of children.For best before end see base of tube
Produce of
Made in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Add one SiS Hydro tablet (4.5g) to 500ml of water and let it dissolve. Once prepared consume within 24 hours.
Warnings
- It is not intended as a weight loss product. This product is not suitable for anyone under 16.
Name and address
- SiS (Science in Sport) Limited,
- The Innovation Centre,
- 35 Churchill Way,
- Nelson,
- Lancashire,
- BB9 6RT,
Return to
- SiS (Science in Sport) Limited,
- The Innovation Centre,
- 35 Churchill Way,
- Nelson,
- Lancashire,
- BB9 6RT,
- UK.
- Tel: +44 (0) 1282 440980
- www.scienceinsport.com
Lower age limit
16 Years
Net Contents
20 x 4.5g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per tablet 4.5g
|% RI* per tablet
|Energy
|816kJ/195kcal
|37kJ/9kcal
|Fat
|0.0g
|0.0g
|of which saturates
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Carbohydrate
|16.8g
|0.75g
|of which sugars
|0.5g
|0.02g
|Fibre
|4.1g
|0.18g
|Protein
|0.1g
|0.0g
|Salt
|19.2g
|0.86g
|Vitamin B1 Thiamin
|4.4mg
|0.2mg
|18%
|Vitamin B2 Riboflavin
|6.7mg
|0.3mg
|21%
|Vitamin B6
|8.9mg
|0.4mg
|28%
|Vitamins & Minerals
|-
|-
|-
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
It is not intended as a weight loss product. This product is not suitable for anyone under 16.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020