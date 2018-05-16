By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Sister Hydro Strawberry & Lime Tablets 20 X4.5G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Sister Hydro Strawberry & Lime Tablets 20 X4.5G
£ 7.00
£7.78/100g

Product Description

  • Strawberry & Lime flavoured electrolyte mix with natural green tea extract and added sweetener.
  • Informed
  • We Test You Trust
  • Sport banned substance tested every batch
  • SiS Hydro should be used as part of a balanced diet and healthy life style.
  • Trusted quality since 1992
  • Natural flavours
  • With added B vitamins
  • Zero sugar
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 90G
  • Zero sugar

Information

Ingredients

Citric Acid, Electrolytes (34%) (Sodium Bicarbonate, Sodium Chloride, Calcium Carbonate, Potassium Chloride, Tricalcium Phosphate, Magnesium Carbonate), Sorbitol, Inulin, Flavouring, Green Tea Extract (2.3%) (Green Tea Extract, Maltodextrin), Starch, Colour (Beetroot Red), Sweetener (Sucralose), B Vitamins (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Riboflavin 5-Phosphate, Thiamin Hydrochloride)

Storage

Store in a cool dry place out of the reach of children.For best before end see base of tube

Produce of

Made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Add one SiS Hydro tablet (4.5g) to 500ml of water and let it dissolve. Once prepared consume within 24 hours.

Warnings

  • It is not intended as a weight loss product. This product is not suitable for anyone under 16.

Name and address

  • SiS (Science in Sport) Limited,
  • The Innovation Centre,
  • 35 Churchill Way,
  • Nelson,
  • Lancashire,
  • BB9 6RT,

Return to

  • SiS (Science in Sport) Limited,
  • The Innovation Centre,
  • 35 Churchill Way,
  • Nelson,
  • Lancashire,
  • BB9 6RT,
  • UK.
  • Tel: +44 (0) 1282 440980
  • www.scienceinsport.com

Lower age limit

16 Years

Net Contents

20 x 4.5g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper tablet 4.5g% RI* per tablet
Energy 816kJ/195kcal37kJ/9kcal
Fat 0.0g0.0g
of which saturates 0.0g0.0g
Carbohydrate 16.8g0.75g
of which sugars 0.5g0.02g
Fibre 4.1g0.18g
Protein 0.1g0.0g
Salt 19.2g0.86g
Vitamin B1 Thiamin4.4mg0.2mg18%
Vitamin B2 Riboflavin6.7mg0.3mg21%
Vitamin B6 8.9mg0.4mg28%
Vitamins & Minerals---
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---

Safety information

View more safety information

It is not intended as a weight loss product. This product is not suitable for anyone under 16.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Closed Cup Mushrooms 300G

£ 0.95
£3.17/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here