Linda Mccartney Vegetarian Pork Bao Bun Meal Kit 270G

- Energy1504kJ 359kcal18%
- Fat15.9g23%
- Saturates1.8g9%
- Sugars6.2g7%
- Salt1.7g29%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (cooked as per instructions) per 100g
Product Description
- A Meal Kit of Seasoned Vegetarian Pulled Pork made with Rehydrated Textured Soya and Wheat Protein with 4 Bao Buns and a Sachet of Vegan Sriracha Mayonnaise.
- Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
- "Mum believed that the kitchen was the heart of the home and we are proud to carry on her ethos of honest, delicious vegetarian food that's good for animals, the earth and you."
- The McCartney Family
- Linda McCartney, a photographer, mother and food pioneer who turned her own passion for good and tasty food into innovative and groundbreaking products like this one.
- Please Recycle; Pulled Pork Bag - recycle with bags at a larger stores. Check locally kerbside; Bao Ban Bag & Sachet - not yet recycled; We care about the environment which is why we take extra care when sourcing our packaging. We always use the least packaging possible. This carton is sourced and made from sustainable forest.
- Deliciously easy
- High protein
- Source of fibre
- Suitable for vegans
- Vegetarian Society approved
- Pack size: 270g
- High protein
- Source of fibre
Information
Ingredients
Vegetarian Pulled Pork (48%) [Rehydrated Textured Soya and Wheat Protein (90%) (Water, Soya Protein, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Soya Bean Oil, Natural Flavouring), Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Yeast Extract Powder, Muscovado Sugar, Maltodextrin, Yeast Powder, Onion Powder, Tomato Powder, Salt, Malt Barley Extract, Natural Flavourings, Cornflour, Spices (Black Pepper, Red Chilli Powder), Garlic Powder, Sunflower Oil, Acid: Citric Acid; Spice Extract, Ground Bay Leaf, Sage, Liquorice Powder], Bao Buns (37%) [Wheat Flour, Water, Cornflour, Sugar, Fully Refined Soya Bean Oil, Yeast, Vinegar Powder, Raising Agents: Sodium Carbonates, Diphosphates, Calcium Phosphates; Salt, Tapioca Starch], Sriracha Mayonnaise (15%) [Chickpea Paste (Water, Chickpea Flour), Rapeseed Oil, Sriracha Sauce (Red Chilli Purée, Soft Brown Sugar, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Acidity Regulator: Acetic Acid), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Salt, Cornflour, Stabilisers: Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum]
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and always within the use by date. Not suitable for home freezing.For use by date see side of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Cooking instructions given are for the whole pack. Cooking appliances vary; timings are to be used as a guideline only, please adjust times accordingly. Ensure food is piping hot and cooked through prior to serving. Remove all packaging, apart from the mayo sachet which does not need cooking.
To serve: Divide the vegetarian pulled pork between the warmed bao buns, add the sriracha mayonnaise and enjoy.
Stir Fry
Instructions: Vegetarian Pulled Pork:
Place 1 tablespoon of oil in a pan or wok and cook over a medium heat until oil is hot. Add the vegetarian pulled pork and cook for 1 minute, stirring continuously. Then add 30ml of water and continue to stir for 3 to 4 minutes. Whilst the vegetarian pulled pork is cooking, microwave the bao buns.
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Linda McCartney Foods,
- Holt Road,
- Fakenham,
- Norfolk,
- NR21 8EH,
- UK.
Return to
- Please Get in Touch
- Here at Linda McCartney's we are passionate about our delicious vegetarian products and we would love to hear from you.
- customercare@lindamccartneyfoods.co.uk
- 0800 626 697
- www.lindamccartneyfoods.co.uk
- Linda McCartney Foods,
- Holt Road,
- Fakenham,
- Norfolk,
- NR21 8EH,
- UK.
Net Contents
270g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(cooked as per instructions) per 100g
|(cooked as per instructions) per 1/2 pack
|Energy kJ
|1203
|1504
|Energy kcal
|287
|359
|Fat
|12.7g
|15.9g
|(of which saturates)
|1.5g
|1.8g
|Carbohydrate
|25.7g
|32.2g
|(of which sugars)
|4.9g
|6.2g
|Fibre
|3.9g
|4.8g
|Protein
|15.6g
|19.5g
|Salt
|1.4g
|1.7g
|Pack contains 2 servings
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020