Sanex Dermo Sensitive Skin Shower Cream 450Ml

Gorgeous scent
Love this product it’s smells lovely and leaves skin so soft and hydrated
sanex household
This product is fab my daughter has issues with many soaps and body washes ending up in her getting thrush and having itchy skin. with sanex this problem is solved she can shower with ease and no itchyness to be seen brilliant stuff the whole family now use it.
Excellent
This Sanex Dermo shower gel is a fantastic product and great for all the family. It leaves sensitive skin feeling moisturised and refreshed with a subtle fragrance. It lathers up very well and a little bit goes a long way. My family have been using this for a while now as skin sensitivity can be a bit of an issue but this has made a massive difference.
Awesome product
This is my most favourite shower gel, so gentle an skin has very subtle scent
Perfect for sensitive skin
I have tried many shower gels in my time due to having sensitive skin, a lot will cause me to become itchy. This one however is perfect for it. I love the consistency, it’s nice and thick, and it spreads far. The only negative thing about this is it could have a nicer, more feminine smell to it. Also, it provides a little bit of moisture but not enough for me to be wowed by it for that reason. Would recommend for sensitive skin.
Simple and safe
I like to use Sanex products as they are very gentle on your skin
Sanex
Lathers you really well but I found that the smell was a bit boring, so didn’t leave you smelling nice. Good size bottle and good value for money
Outstanding !
Used this product multiple times in the household and had nothing to complain about , very gentle on the skin and lathers up very nicely . One of the best shower gels I’ve ever used , Highly recommend !
Great for your skin
Love this product great on my skin and leaves it feeling fresh
Sensitive kids
I use Sanex shower gel or body wash for the whole family. As 3/4 of us have sensitive skin this is suitable for all of us. A pump on top of the bottle would be good so it doesn't run out so quickly.