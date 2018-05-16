Heck Chickfurter 320G
New
Product Description
- Chicken (97%) Sausages with Smoke Flavouring and Seasoning
- 97% chicken sausages with a smoky flavour. Our take on the classic furter.
- At Heck, we do things our own way. We choose the finest ingredients, we make our food in small batches and we take our time over preparation. The result? Flavour you can swear by.
- British by Heck
- Gluten free
- High protein
- Pack size: 320g
Information
Ingredients
British Chicken (97%), Seasoning (Salt, Rice Flour, Sugar, Dried Leek, Preservative (Sodium Sulphite), Spice, Yeast Extract, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Spice Extracts, Natural Flavouring, Herb Extract), Water, Smoke Flavouring, Filled into Calcium Alginate Casing
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase. Please use within one month. Defrost fully before cooking: do not refreeze once defrosted.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging before cooking.
Cooking instructions are a guide only from chilled.
Ensure piping hot throughout before serving.
Grill
Instructions: Place on the middle shelf under a pre-heated, medium grill for 13-15 minutes. Turning regularly.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pre-heat a pan on a medium heat with a little oil. Fry for 15-17 minutes. Turning regularly.
Produce of
Produced in the UK using British chicken
Warnings
- Whilst extra care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recyclable Tray. Recyclable
Name and address
- Heck! Food Ltd,
- Heck Q,
- Kirklington,
- North Yorkshire,
- DL8 2NY.
- www.heckfood.co.uk
Net Contents
320g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g (grilled)
|Per sausage (72g) (grilled)
|Energy
|754 kJ / 181 kcal
|543 kJ / 130 kcal
|Fat
|10.4g
|7.5g
|of which saturates
|2.8g
|2.0g
|Carbohydrate
|3.1g
|2.2g
|of which sugars
|0.2g
|0.1g
|Protein
|18.6g
|13.4g
|Salt
|1.64g
|1.20g
Safety information
Whilst extra care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
