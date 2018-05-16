By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Heck Chickfurter 320G

Heck Chickfurter 320G
£ 2.50
£7.82/kg

New

Product Description

  • Chicken (97%) Sausages with Smoke Flavouring and Seasoning
  • Find us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook
  • 97% chicken sausages with a smoky flavour. Our take on the classic furter.
  • At Heck, we do things our own way. We choose the finest ingredients, we make our food in small batches and we take our time over preparation. The result? Flavour you can swear by.
  • British by Heck
  • Gluten free
  • High protein
  • Pack size: 320g
  High protein

Information

Ingredients

British Chicken (97%), Seasoning (Salt, Rice Flour, Sugar, Dried Leek, Preservative (Sodium Sulphite), Spice, Yeast Extract, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Spice Extracts, Natural Flavouring, Herb Extract), Water, Smoke Flavouring, Filled into Calcium Alginate Casing

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase. Please use within one month. Defrost fully before cooking: do not refreeze once defrosted.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging before cooking.
Cooking instructions are a guide only from chilled.
Ensure piping hot throughout before serving.

Grill
Instructions: Place on the middle shelf under a pre-heated, medium grill for 13-15 minutes. Turning regularly.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pre-heat a pan on a medium heat with a little oil. Fry for 15-17 minutes. Turning regularly.

Produce of

Produced in the UK using British chicken

Warnings

  • Whilst extra care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recyclable Tray. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Heck! Food Ltd,
  • Heck Q,
  • Kirklington,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • DL8 2NY.

Return to

  • Heck! Food Ltd,
  • Heck Q,
  • Kirklington,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • DL8 2NY.
  • www.heckfood.co.uk

Net Contents

320g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g (grilled)Per sausage (72g) (grilled)
Energy754 kJ / 181 kcal543 kJ / 130 kcal
Fat10.4g7.5g
of which saturates2.8g2.0g
Carbohydrate3.1g2.2g
of which sugars0.2g0.1g
Protein18.6g13.4g
Salt1.64g1.20g

Safety information

View more safety information

Whilst extra care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

