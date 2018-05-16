By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Jolly Hog 4 Ex Long Smky Flav Prk Hot Dog 400g

Jolly Hog 4 Ex Long Smky Flav Prk Hot Dog 400g
£ 3.00
£7.50/kg

Product Description

  • 4 Extra Long Smokey Flavour Pork Hot Dogs
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

British Pork (80%), Water, Rice Flour, Dextrose, Salt, Stabiliser: Triphosphates, Smoked Salt, Mace, Nutmeg, White Pepper, Bamboo Fibre, Preservative: Sodium Metabisulphite, Yeast Extract, Dried Sage, Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Colour: Paprika Extract, Filled into Natural Pork Casings

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours. Do not exceed the use by date. Suitable for freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and consume within one month. Defrost thoroughly before use. Once defrosted, do not re-freeze.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(grilled) Per 100g(grilled) Per 80g sausage
Energy kJ1136kJ909kJ
Energy kcal274kcal219kcal
Fat 20.8g16.6g
of which saturates 7.2g5.8g
Carbohydrate 5.4g4.3g
of which sugars 1.2g1.0g
Fibre 0.7g0.6g
Protein 15.7g12.6g
Salt 1.4g1.1g
This pack contains 4 servings--

