Tesco Rustic Multi Grain Baguette

Tesco Rustic Multi Grain Baguette
£ 1.00
£1.00/each
One slice
  • Energy407kJ 96kcal
    5%
  • Fat1.2g
    2%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1164kJ / 275kcal

Product Description

  • Multigrain rustic baguette.
  • Rich, Nutty & Tangy: Thick crisp crust and open texture with a sour taste.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Water, Oat Flakes (3.5%), Poppy Seeds (3%), Wheat Gluten, Linseed, Dried Fermented Wheat Flour, Wheat Bran (1.5%), Pumpkin Seed (1.5%), Rye Flakes (1%), Yeast, Salt, Fermented Rye, Millet, Sunflower Seed, Malted Wheat Flour, Dextrose, Barley Malt Flour, Rice Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Rapeseed Oil.

 

Allergy Information

  • Contains barley, oats, rye and wheat. Our bakers prepare a variety of products in our bakeries, this product may also contain peanuts, nuts, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens, For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

280g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (35g)
Energy1164kJ / 275kcal407kJ / 96kcal
Fat3.3g1.2g
Saturates0.5g0.2g
Carbohydrate47.8g16.7g
Sugars3.0g1.1g
Fibre3.6g1.3g
Protein11.8g4.1g
Salt0.9g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

