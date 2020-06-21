The Unbelievable Alt. Beefless Strips 360G

Do not waste your money on this product
Unfortunately this was not a good experience. Although the smell was disgusting I decided to give it a chance and cooked it anyway,what a mistake the taste was vile. I have eaten vegan food for decades and am always trying new products but this is a one time only never to be repeated experience !!!!
An excellent alternative to beef pieces
I stopped eating meat and dairy 4 months ago for ethical reasons but previously was a keen meat-eater! Up until now, I've not found anything that comes close to the taste and texture of meat. But this product is amazing! It is close enough and has no weird soya taste to put me off. As part of a plant-based diet, this gives me an option to occasionally satisfy my meat cravings. I haven't tried the other ALT products but I certainly will be doing soon. Delicious!