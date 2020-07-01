Muller Corner Skyr Banana & Almond Granola Yogurt 180G
Offer
Product Description
- Icelandic style full fat yogurt & Quark mix, with cereals, almonds, milk chocolate coated cereal flakes & dried banana pieces (10%)
- Proud Sponsor
- British Athletics
- Athletics Ireland
- Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- Protein contributes to a growth and maintenance of muscle mass.
- 13g of protein
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 180G
- Protein contributes to a growth and maintenance of muscle mass
Information
Ingredients
Yogurt (Milk) (48%), Quark (Milk) (38%), Sugar, Roasted Almonds (3.5%), Glucose Powder, Oat Flakes, Dried Banana Chips (1%), Maize, Sunflower Oil, Puffed Rice, Cocoa Mass, Wheat Flour (Gluten), Cocoa Butter, Coconut Flakes, Whole Milk Powder, Coconut Oil, Roasted Hazelnuts, Wheat Germ, Rye, Whey Powder (Milk), Honey, Salt, Barley, Barley Malt, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Flavourings, Glazing Agent: Gum Arabic, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithins
Allergy Information
- May also contain Peanut, other Nuts and Sesame Seed traces.
Storage
Best before see top of pack. Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Made in Germany with EU Milk
Warnings
- Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts. Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.
Name and address
- Müller,
- TF9 3SQ,
- UK.
- Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
- 8th Floor,
- Block E Iveagh Court,
Return to
- Müller,
- TF9 3SQ,
- UK.
- Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
- 8th Floor,
- Block E Iveagh Court,
- Harcourt Road,
- Dublin 2.
- www.muller.co.uk
Net Contents
180g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|603kJ (144kcal)
|Fat
|6.7g
|of which saturates
|3.1g
|Carbohydrate
|12.3g
|of which sugars
|9.8g
|Protein
|7.6g
|Salt
|0.2g
Safety information
Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts. Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020