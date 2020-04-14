Elmlea Plant Double Cream 270Ml

Product Description
- A blend of fababean protein and plant oils
- Up to 15 weeks shelf life (unopened) compared to 3 weeks for double cream.
- Pack size: 270ML
Information
Ingredients
Faba Bean preparation (Water, 1% Faba Bean Protein), 31% Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Sugar, Modified Corn Starch, Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithin, Sugar Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Natural Flavour, Salt, Colour (Carotene)
Allergy Information
- Not suitable for Milk allergy sufferers as this product is made in an environment or factory that handles Dairy products
Storage
Keep refrigerated and use within 5 days.Do not freeze. For Best Before Date See Lid
Net Contents
270ml ℮
Nutrition
Using Product Information
