By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Elmlea Plant Double Cream 270Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Elmlea Plant Double Cream 270Ml
£ 1.10
£0.41/100ml

Product Description

  • A blend of fababean protein and plant oils
  • Up to 15 weeks shelf life (unopened) compared to 3 weeks for double cream.
  • Pack size: 270ML

Information

Ingredients

Faba Bean preparation (Water, 1% Faba Bean Protein), 31% Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Sugar, Modified Corn Starch, Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithin, Sugar Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Natural Flavour, Salt, Colour (Carotene)

Allergy Information

  • Not suitable for Milk allergy sufferers as this product is made in an environment or factory that handles Dairy products

Storage

Keep refrigerated and use within 5 days.Do not freeze. For Best Before Date See Lid

Net Contents

270ml ℮

Nutrition

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Closed Cup Mushrooms 300G

£ 0.71
£2.37/kg

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here