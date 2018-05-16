Aptamil 6-12 Month 14 Ready To Mix Sachets 470.4 G

Product Description
- APTAMIL 6-12 MTH 14 READY TO MIX SACHETS 470.4 G
- Our Unique Expertise
- Nutricia has over 120 years of expertise in early life science, with a passionate team of more than 500 scientists and experts. We have been pioneering breastmilk research for 40 years taking inspiration from the benefits of nature.
- Our breastmilk research has enabled us to develop our next generation Aptamil® Follow On Milk with Pronutra™-Advance.
- We are devoted to providing you & your baby our very best.
- We don't produce for any supermarket own-label brands.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Contents may settle in transit.
- Nutricia and Aptamil® are registered trademarks.
Nutricia Bringing Science to Early Life
- Easy to prep
- Tailored to complement a weaning diet
- Ready to mix sachets
- Easy to carry
- No scoop counting required
- Pack size: 470.4G
- Vitamin D support the normal function of the immune system
- Iron support normal cognitive development
Manufactured in the E.U.
Preparation and Usage
- Just add to water⌂
- ⌂Preparing your baby's feed
- Because powdered milks are not sterile, failure to follow instructions may make your baby ill.
- 1 Wash hands and sterilise all utensils according to manufacturers' instructions.
- 2 Boil 1 litre of freshly run water. Leave kettle to cool for 30 minutes and no longer. Measure 210ml of water into a sterilised bottle. Be careful of scalding. Do not use artificially softened or repeatedly boiled water.
- 3 Using scissors, carefully cut the top off one sachet and pour all of the powder into the water.
- 4 Place the sterilised lid on the beaker and shake immediately, vertically and vigorously for at least 10 seconds, until the powder is dissolved.
- 5. Cool under running tap. Check temperature of feed. Feed immediately.
- Discard unfinished feeds as soon as possible, and always within 2 hours.
- Feeding Guide
- Always prepare 1 sachet with 210ml of water.
- Approx. 1 beaker, No. of sachets: 1, Amount of water (ml): 210
- After 6 months, once weaning is established, we recommend giving your baby about 1 pint (500-600ml) per day. Aptamil® Follow On Milk is specially formulated to help meet the increased nutritional needs of infants from 6 to 12 months. This information is given as a guide only. Consult your healthcare professional if you require more advice.
- Important feeding advice
- Make up each feed as required.
- For hygiene reasons, do not store made up feeds.
- Do not heat feeds in a microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding.
- Never add extra sachets, powder or anything else to your baby's feed.
- Never leave your baby alone during feeding.
- Nutricia Ltd,
- White Horse Business Park,
- Trowbridge,
- Wiltshire,
- BA14 0XQ.
- Nutricia Ireland Ltd.,
- Quality guarantee
- This product should reach you in perfect condition. If it is not satisfactory please contact us. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
Lower age limit
6 Months
Upper age limit
12 Months
