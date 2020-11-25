Muller Light Skyr Icelandic Style Caramel Yogurt 150G
Offer
Product Description
- Smooth salted caramel flavour Icelandic style fat free yogurt with sweetener
- Katarina Johnson-Thompson
- Heptathlon World Champion, British Record holder and Müller fan
- Official Yogurt, British Athletics and Athletics Ireland
- Official Yogurt as Proud Sponsor of British Athletics and Athletics Ireland
- "Müller Light Icelandic style Skyr yogurt is high in protein yet fat free and deliciously thick & creamy. The perfect yogurt snack to enjoy anytime of the day, its available in 3 different flavours including Salted Caramel, Strawberry & Acai and Peach& Guava Yogurt. With all the tasty varieties on offer, the toughest choice is deciding which one to try next! Enjoy high protein, fat free Müller Light Icelandic style Skyr"
- 14g Protein
- 0% Fat
- 0% Added Sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
Yogurt (Milk), Water, Modified Maize Starch, Flavourings, Salt, Sweetener: Aspartame, Stabiliser: Pectin, Colour: Plain Caramel, Coconut Oil
Allergy Information
- May contains Nuts.
Storage
Keep refrigeratedBest Before See Lid
Produce of
Made in Germany
Warnings
- Contains a source of Phenylalanine.
Name and address
- Müller,
- TF9 3SQ,
- UK.
- Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
- 8th Floor,
- Block E Iveagh Court,
Return to
- Müller,
- TF9 3SQ,
- UK.
- Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
- 8th Floor,
- Block E Iveagh Court,
- Harcourt Road,
- Dublin 2.
- www.muller.co.uk
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|252kJ (59kcal)
|Fat
|<0.5g
|of which saturates
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|4.1g
|of which sugars
|3.1g
|Protein
|9.4g
|Salt
|0.38g
|Calcium
|88mg (16% of NRV per pot)
|NRV is Nutrient Reference Value
|-
Safety information
Contains a source of Phenylalanine.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020