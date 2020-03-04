Febreze Ambi Pur Plug Refill Japan Tatami 20Ml

- Febreze 3Volution Infinity Japan Tatami continuously eliminates odours and alternates between 3 complementary scents for freshness you keep noticing. Lasts up to 90 days (if used 12h per day on low setting). Discover the beauty of Japan Tatami now with 2X Effect compared to our base line up: Boosted scent that travels further to fill your room with fragrance. With Japan Tatami fragrance, escape to the land of the rising sun to enjoy a pure breath of fresh air and the beautiful harmony of nature. Let a sense of calm envelop you as this clean & gentle scent fills the air. With traditional plugs, we get used to to scents quickly and stop noticing them. Febreze 3Volution renews the freshness by continously & automatically alternating between 3 complementary, high quality scents every 45 minutes. Use Febreze 3Volution refills with the 3Volution Electrical Diffuser to fill your home with freshness and fragrance that you will keep noticing day after day, week after week. 3Volution also lets you adjust the level of scent, helping you to create the ambience that you want, when you want.
- Continuously removes odours and alternates between 3 complementary scents for noticeable freshness
- Lasts up to 90 days (if used 12h per day at low setting)
- Infinity Japan Tatami with 2X Effect: a boosted scent that travels further
- Escape to the land of the rising sun to enjoy a pure breath of fresh air
- 3Volution with Odourclear Technology continuously removes odours, leaving a light fresh scent
- 3Volution alternates the complementary scents every 45 minutes so you keep noticing the freshness
- Pack size: 20ML
Information
Ingredients
Amyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool, 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexyl Acetate, Hydroxycitronellal, Citral, Dimethyl Heptenal, Tetramethyl Acetyloctahydronaphthalenes, Ethyl Methylphenylglycidate, Citronellol, 2.4-Dimethyl-3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Limonene, Dimethyl-3-Cyclohexene-1-Carbaldehyde, Methylundecanal, Cyclamen Aldehyde, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Cis-Hex-3-En-1-Yl Methyl Carbonate, Isoeugenol, Eucalyptol, Lauraldehyde, Delta-Damascone, Methyl Octine Carbonate
Produce of
Spain
Warnings
- Causes skin irritation. Causes serious eye irritation. May cause an allergic skin reaction. Toxic to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of water. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Call a POISON CENTRE/doctor if you feel unwell.
Return to
- Procter & Gamble UK
- Weybridge
- Surrey
- KT13 0XP
- United Kingdom
- 0800 358 0893
- Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.
Net Contents
20 ℮
Safety information
- Environmentally damaging
- Irritant
